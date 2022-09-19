Kate Beckinsale in pink bikini top wiggles her mermaid fins

Kate Beckinsale is sunning her fins as a mermaid in a bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Actress Kate Beckinsale isn’t letting her summer end yet and is getting her sea legs on as she lounges by the pool.

The Underworld actress covered up her legs with a mermaid tail and shimmied with a friend as they lounged on some extravagant chairs.

Dancing to Cher’s The Shoop Shoop Song, the two women waved their arms up and down and side to side while flapping their mermaid fins.

Kate was wearing a strapless pink bikini top and sported an ombre tail fin that started with pink at her waist and shifted into a blue and teal down to the edge of the tailfin, which went back to pink.

Her friend, costume designer Gabriella Morpeth, wore a colorful bikini top and an all-pink tail with a pattern that mimicked scales.

It’s not clear why the two women were sporting the tails or if Gabriella designed them (though it’s possible), but one thing is clear: The two had a blast.

Kate has been feeling the pink lately as she was spotted in a pink gown for the premiere of Prisoner’s Daughter at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate Beckinsale stuns in latex gloves and pink gown

Over the weekend, Kate stunned in a pink ball gown complete with black latex gloves and black heels for the premiere of Prisoner’s Daughter at the film festival.

Gabriella helped with the outfit once more, showing a bit of her stylist side as Kate stunned at the event.

Kate’s outfit was comprised of pieces from Bach Mai, Jane Doe Latex, Jimmy Choo, and Bulgari.

Kate looked classy and elegant in the outfit as she posed for red carpet pictures, and even posed for some sweet snaps with Brian Cox.

It is believed that the actress is still single.

Kate Beckinsale says she’s ‘off the market’

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Kate revealed to her followers that she was “off the market” and people are “free to stop speculating” because “we are exclusive and very happy.” Who is “we?”

Kate and the body pillow she has with herself on it.

It seems that Kate is perfectly happy and content to be by herself. At present, she seems to be having fun enjoying the last of summer and focusing on her new films.

Previously, Kate dated Michael Sheen from roughly 1995-2003 and the two share their daughter, Lily. Though they aren’t romantically involved, they seem to have remained good friends. Kate was also married to Len Wiseman from 2004-2019.