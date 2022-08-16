Kate Beckinsale in mint green bikini shows off ‘girl’s best friend’

Kate Beckinsale is iced out in new bikini photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Beckinsale usually poses with her cat to the delight of her fans, but this time around, she’s left Clive at home to share another one of her favorite things, one she’s calling a “girl’s best friend.”

On Monday, the Underworld actress took to Instagram, sharing a set of pictures of herself posing in a mint green strapless bikini.

Kate looked fierce in the photo with her hair pulled back into a fancy bun and oversized pink sunglasses covering most of her face. But the real star of the show was Kate’s jewelry,

On her wrists, the 49-year-old bombshell wore a double rope of diamond tennis bracelets. She wore another strand of diamonds around her neck with another rope of pearls for extra measure.

In the first photo, Kate looked stoic, gazing off into the distance. The second showed only part of her face, instead focusing on the jewelry with sparkles added for effect.

By the third and final photo, Kate was smiling, clearly enjoying the fancy baubles she was showing off to her 5.4 million Instagram followers.