Kate Beckinsale in lime green bikini lays out with her cat

Kate Beckinsale relaxes in a bikini with her cat

The Guilty Party actress put on a Balmain top as she rocked bikini bottoms alongside her cat. She shared the photo on her Instagram Story.

Beckinsale showed off the complete swimsuit ensemble as she posed with the matching bikini top. She accessorized with stunning pearl and diamond necklaces with two bracelets on her left wrist.

“Girl’s best friend💕,” she added to the IG snap, which featured the gorgeous actor in three photos. She flaunted the set of luxurious jewelry which sparkled on her smooth skin.

Kate Beckinsale wore another stunning swimsuit earlier this week. In the photo, the actress revealed her long slender legs in stylish tiny white bottoms and a strapless orange bralette and green mohair cardigan in a sizzling IG snap.

“He’ll never find me here,” she wrote in the cryptic caption as she posed outside her lovely home.

Beckinsale turned 49 in July this year and works hard to maintain her bikini-ready physique.

She showed off her dedication to her fitness in an impressive video in which she is hanging upside down for some ab crunches.

Kate Beckinsale revealed why she hadn’t seen her daughter for two years

The British actress has one daughter with her ex Michael Sheen, who is also an actor.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan last year in July, Kate revealed she hadn’t seen her daughter for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

“I haven’t seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn’t come see me. Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought.”

She added that the pair have been connecting thanks to modern technology,

“Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we’re both panicking that we’ll look really old to each other,” she joked, continuing “My daughter is 22 but she looks eight!”

Beckinsale recently starred in the Amazon movie, Jolt, and her 22-year-old daughter made her acting debut as Nicolas Cage’s daughter in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.