Kate Beckinsale in lime green bikini lays out with her cat


Kate Beckinsale beauty
Kate Beckinsale at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 92nd Academy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kate Beckinsale put her stunning physique in a lime green bikini and spent time with her cat.

Beckinsale regularly shares photos and videos with her three pets, Clive, Willow, and Myf.

The beautiful Underworld actress was recently linked to Jason Momoa after the two were seen spending time together at the Oscars earlier this year.

However, Momoa shut down the rumors, claiming that the pair just had a friendly conversation.

“It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2,” Momoa said to Extra TV at the Ambulance premiere.

“Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold,” he added.


