Kate Beckinsale reminded fans that summer is closer than they may think as she looked to be enjoying time at the beach.

While the actress did not share the location of her latest snaps, Kate alluded to the fact that she was somewhere warmer as she wore very light attire.

Looking as fit and toned as always, Kate could be seen in her first photo with her head covered by an oversized straw hat, her long brunette locks hanging down to graze her shoulders.

While gray skies kept the atmosphere on the darker side, Kate didn’t seem to let that bother her as she stretched out her legs in the tan sand.

She kept her upper body partially concealed with a cover-up while white bikini bottoms and a leopard-print top were visible underneath.

Looking like she came straight out of a magazine spread, Kate tipped one hand against the rim of her sunhat and gazed off into the distance, bending one leg over the other and leaning against her arm to hold herself upright.

Kate Beckinsale rocks a winter bikini for beach time

Kate wasn’t alone for her outing, as an unknown pal lay half-buried in the sand next to her.

In her second pic, Kate posed so that more of her ensemble could be seen, and the Underworld star could have easily been mistaken for a model.

With a line of buildings in the background, and some tropical trees dotting the horizon, Kate brought a taste of summer to the internet as she lounged casually along the beach, showing off her flat tummy.

More of her spotted top was apparent in the second shot as Kate let the ocean breeze push some strands of hair onto her face.

Brown sandals adorned her feet and strings tied off around her hips.

“Say hello to falsetto in three,two,swag,” she captioned the post.

As the actress continues to dominate the silver screen and reap the benefits of living what is clearly a healthy and active lifestyle, Kate hasn’t kept her fitness routines a secret, sharing with Shape magazine just how she stays so trim.

Kate Beckinsale opens up about her fitness and diet secrets

Kate admitted that while exercise isn’t always easy to tackle, she adores the feeling she gets when she works up a good sweat.

“I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b***h about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” she said. “Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.”

The star began working with trainer Gunnar Peterson to prepare for her fifth Underworld flick and Kate said the duo will take on hard-core workouts up to six days a week.

Touting circuit training as her primary means of staying super fit, Kate also throws in “brutal” cardio sessions in order to push herself to the limit of her abilities.

Kate said she prefers to take on her workouts right away in the mornings instead of putting them off, though she joked that she isn’t exactly a morning person and has to often force herself to get up.

In terms of her diet, Kate shared that she used to be a devoted vegetarian, but her days on the Pearl Harbor set made her realize she wasn’t functioning without animal protein thrown in.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me.”

She and her daughter Lily, who she shares with ex-Michael Sheen, often enjoy plates full of sauteed veggies such as Brussels sprouts and broccoli along with lean proteins to give them energy.