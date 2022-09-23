Kate Beckinsale is stunning in a black cutout swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Kate Beckinsale, 49, is heating things up as she poses in a black cutout swimsuit for her fans.

The Underworld actress doesn’t seem to be finished with summer yet, as she’s spent a lot of time in and near a sunny, warm-looking pool.

She’s also had a bit of fun dressing up, adding a mermaid tail to one of her most recent swimsuit looks.

On Thursday, she shared two quick snaps with her followers on her Instagram Stories.

In her first snap, she wrote no words and let the photo speak for itself as she posed in an outdoor canopied bed, simply adding a black heart emoji.

In another snap, she discussed the benefits of a “full coverage knicker,” writing that it’s “remarkably helpful in terms of agility and in case of sudden extreme capering.”

Kate Beckinsale poses on knees for swimsuit pic

Kate is bringing all of her class and elegance to her sunny location though she’s also making sure to have fun.

In her first share, she was posed up on her knees while on the white canopied bed, her head turned slightly away from the camera.

She wore large black sunglasses, some chunky strappy heels, and her cutout swimsuit.

The one-piece featured wide and high bottoms but a strapless top and a criss-cross cutout that revealed her toned midriff.

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Her long hair was tied up and pulled back out of her face, the long strands blowing slightly in the wind.

This first shot shows her more serious and composed side, while she brings out the fun in the caption of her second picture, where she discusses “sudden extreme capering.”

Kate Beckinsale goes over the benefits of ‘full coverage knicker’

Going for a mirror selfie the second time around, Kate addressed how her “full coverage” bottoms are best in the instance that she begins to have too much fun and needs to play or skip around the room, also known as capering.

In this shot, she keeps a straight face in the mirror. Her hair is styled the same, and she has the swimsuit on still, going for a slightly closer shot.

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

It seems that “extreme capering” may be a common occurrence when she’s with her costume-designing friend Gabriella, and the two have been having a lot of fun together lately.

From mermaid tales to jokes about births, fans don’t always know what will come next from Kate.