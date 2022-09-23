Kate Beckinsale in bikini goes from ‘farm to table’

Kate Beckinsale smiling at an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Kate Beckinsale is quite literally going from “farm to table.”

The British actress has been busy showing off her figure in a killer bikini look, and it didn’t come without her signature sense of humor.

Kate posted to her Instagram Stories shortly before the weekend, layering on more bikini action amid major swimwear headlines she’s already making and adding in some food for good measure.

Showing off her appetite and her jaw-dropping body, the Pearl Harbor star shared two Stories as she kicked off from a swimming pool.

Bobbing around sunny waters and from a floatie, Kate wowed with her toned abs and shapely legs, opting for a bandeau-style and strapless orange bikini with a clasp detail at the bust.

Defying her age as she approaches 50, the 49-year-old even kicked up a leg slightly for a fun finish, also affording stellar skyline views as she enjoyed a swanky rooftop terrace pool while under blue skies.

Kate kicked back with super-chill body language as she also donned shades, but this snap wasn’t all on offer.

“Farm…” Kate wrote, seemingly teasing her followers to check out the next slide.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kate Beckinsale in a pool. Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale shows off tortilla chip appetite

Anyone tapping for the next Story saw the ex to Pete Davidson sharing her eats.

Super slim Kate showed off some tortilla chips and fresh guacamole sitting in an attractive basket. “…to table,” she added.

Kate Beckinsale’s chips. Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale dishes on fitness secrets

Kate is a regular when it comes to early morning paparazzi chasing – more often than not, she’s hitting the gym in L.A. and in leggings and heeled boots.

Speaking to Women’s Health, Kate opened up on her workout mindset and how she finds it to tie into her overall health.

“I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” she said. “So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something—time for a run around the paddock.” The actress also noted being told to lose weight for a role in the past, adding: “I think women are body-shamed 100 million percent more than men.”

Kate just keeps on looking younger. The Widow star has been posting all kinds of bikini content lately, even going for fun mermaid action.