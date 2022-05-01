Kate Beckinsale impresses in thigh-skimming minidress

Kate Beckinsale close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Beckinsale is dropping jaws as she stuns in a shimmery and gold minidress. The Pearl Harbor actress turned heads on Instagram this weekend, showing off her age-defying body in leggy photos, and big-time raking in the likes.

Kate posted for her 5 million+ followers, sharing glammed-up snaps as she flaunted her killer legs, with the caption, as usual, being the cherry on the cake.

Kate Beckinsale dazzles in sparkly gold minidress

The British actress was all legs in her opening photo, one showing her on white marbled floors and looking red carpet ready.

Kate sizzled in a long-sleeved and thigh-skimming dress, going tight and with the fabrics glittering. The 48-year-old highlighted her tiny waist as she posed with hands near her hips, also pairing her dress with a sky-high and platform pair of gold heels.

The Widow star completed her chic look with earrings and a ponytail, also further glamming up via a full face of makeup.

A swipe right showed a close-up of her face as she rocked sparkly eye makeup, and also showed off a red manicure. Of course, Kate included one of her cats in the series of photos. The ex of Pete Davidson is always including felines Clive and Willow on her social media posts.

“Twinkle twinkle little cat,” Kate wrote as fans left over 75,000 likes.

Kate Beckinsale reveals her health secrets

Kate continues to make headlines for looking closer to 35 as she approaches 50. The super-fit star, regularly photographed by the paparazzi as hits up L.A. gym spots early in the morning, has opened up on her health and fitness. Her signature sense of humor was on display as she spoke to Women’s Health in 2019, stating:

“I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically. So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something—time for a run around the paddock.”

Beckinsale also steers clear of all stimulants, and that includes caffeine, alcohol, and chocolate. “I think some people’s systems are just a bit sensitive to things. If you told me you had nausea yesterday, I might start throwing up myself,” she added.

Beckinsale made headlines in 2019 for ending a brief relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who is now dating mogul Kim Kardashian.