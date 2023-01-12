Kate Beckinsale at the premiere of Love & Friendship in May 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kate Beckinsale looked gorgeous as she attended a Golden Globes afterparty this week and posed with celebrity friends.

The Pearl Harbor actress wore a light grey puffball minidress, nicknamed the “onion girl” dress by the August Getty Atelier, who designed the frock.

The dress was made from a structured corset and skirt that showed off Kate’s tiny waist. It featured a silk organza collar with little hand-sewn flowers decorating her neckline.

She wore silver sparkly platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman that helped to showcase her long legs.

The 49-year-old wore sparkling diamond earrings to complete her look, and in one photo, she was pictured wearing a luxurious-looking white fur coat to protect her from the cold.

Kate looked flawless as ever, with glowing makeup and her light brown hair scraped back into a bouncy ponytail to let the detail on her dress stand out.

Kate Beckinsale poses with Rita Ora and friends at Golden Globes party

Kate Beckinsale always seems up for a good time, so it’s no surprise her celeb pals flocked to be photographed with her at the Golden Globes afterparty.

The actress posed with her hand on her hip as she smiled beside magazine editor and ex-TV star Vas J Morgan, and in the same photo set, the pair took a snap alongside Rita Ora.

Rita wore a red linen playsuit embroidered with an anchor and a pair of black stockings, looking distinctly more casual than her glamorous friends.

Kate posted the photo set, along with a close-up of her glittering eye makeup, with the caption, “We Globed a bit @vasjmorgan @ritaora 💕.”

Kate Beckinsale shares her tough workout regimen

There’s no denying Kate is in incredible shape. She credits working out six times a week for her slim figure. In a 2019 interview with Women’s Health magazine, the actress revealed she works out six times a week with a trainer, doing a combination of interval training and cardio, and also practices yoga.

She is also extremely strict with her diet, consuming no caffeine or alcohol.

Kate admits that physical exercise and looking after her body have also positively affected her stress levels. Using her good humor, she says, “I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically. So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something—time for a run around the paddock.”