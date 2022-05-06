Kate Beckinsale goes braless in crop top for magazine shoot

Kate Beckinsale went braless in a tiny crop top on the cover of Flaunt magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kate Beckinsale showed everyone that age is just a number after looking stunning on the cover of Flaunt magazine.

The 48-year-old actress gave magazine readers a treat for the eyes as she showed some underboob in a barely-there, beige Max Mara crop top and matching bottoms, with Roberto Coin accessories.

Kate Beckinsale stole the show in a crop top and briefs

In a majority of the photoshoot snaps, she is seen looking off to the side, with her bronze makeup on display.

Her hair was styled in loose waves and swept up into a ponytail.

In one black and white photo, Kate stared straight at the camera while holding a glass of water and wearing a white dress with cut-outs all along the sides.

Another picture showed the Love and Friendship star in a pink latex Versace dress that emphasized her chest and showed off her curves.

In other pics from the shoot, Kate’s long legs really stole the show, with the Underworld actress slipping into a pair of white heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

See photos from the Flaunt magazine shoot here.

Kate posted a video from the magazine shoot to her Instagram

Kate posted a video of the photoshoot to her Instagram, citing those who helped, along with the hilarious caption, “NB I was not kidnapped for this video even though I sort of accidentally look it.”

Kate’s followers will know that she often posts strange and seemingly random things on her Instagram. Her funny-looking cat frequently features in videos with her, sometimes dressed in a fancy outfit.

Kate posts things on Instagram for her mom to enjoy

Touchingly, the actress said during an interview with Flaunt that she posts pictures mostly for her mother, who likes to know what she’s up to. Apparently, it’s the equivalent of weekly calls with your parents for the social media age.

She told the publication, “I know that when she wakes up in the morning, the first thing she’ll do is see what I’ve been up to. If I find something that’s kind of fun, or funny, or cute, it’s largely aimed at my mum.”

She continued, “So the fact that other people enjoy it is good, but that’s what it’s mainly for.”

Kate attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Zuhair Murad

Last month, The Widow star attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, stunning onlookers in a black Zuhair Murad gown. It featured a corset bodysuit underneath, with black, see-through mesh material around the top.

The bottom was see-through, with a glittery design on the bottom. She swooped her hair up into a wavy ponytail.

Her Instagram followers were big fans of the look, with one writing, “Girl you are so pretty omg,” and another gushing, “smoking.”