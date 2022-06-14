Kate Beckinsale flaunts yoga flexibility in skintight spandex

Kate Beckinsale poses for a close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kate Beckinsale is giving the 20-somethings a run for their money as she proves she’s aging backward.

The 48-year-old actress and workout queen put on another flexible display for her army of Instagram followers this week, showing off her balance and stretching skills from a luxurious and protected marble terrace.

Kate Beckinsale wows with flexible yoga at 48

Pete Davidson’s ex was filmed limbering up as she did a home yoga session on a pink yoga mat.

Using a laptop on the ground for guidance, the Pearl Harbor star flaunted her gym-honed body in tight white leggings and a strappy blue top, also wearing a white headband and her long locks swept up into a bun.

Kate was barefoot as she leaned forward to work her hamstrings before balancing on her right leg and lifting her left one straight out in front of her.

Maintaining her balance, the actress extended her leg to the side and back in the footage, also pausing for a prayer position with her leg folded up to one knee.

“@boandtee,” a caption read as Kate tagged the popular apparel brand.

Kate trains with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson – his clients include Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, actress Angelina Jolie, plus Modern Family star Sofia Vergara. “I wake up, eat something, and go straight to the gym,” Kate told Women’s Health, adding: “If I’m going to do cardio, I’ll do it later on in the day.”

Going for a whole body attitude as she discussed her wellness, Kate continued: “I’m very connected to my body, so if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically. So it’s usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something—time for a run around the paddock.”

Kate also told the media outlet: “Now exercise is almost more important to me moodwise.”

Kate Beckinsale popular with celebrities on Instagram

Kate’s yoga session netted her over 58,000 likes. The Widow actress is followed by 5.4 million on Instagram, where posts regularly feature her cats Clive and WIllow, plus her designer taste – she’s a huge fan of Christian Siriano.

Kate is followed by celebrities including singer Rita Ora, socialite Paris Hilton, Bravo star Lisa Rinna, plus cookbook queen and model Chrissy Teigen.