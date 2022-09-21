Kate Beckinsale braless in a thigh-skimming minidress channels Marilyn Monroe

Kate Beckinsale wows in white for a breezy outdoor photo. Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale accentuated her legs in an iconic Marilyn Monroe pose.

Katie appeared to be somewhere tropical in her latest post.

The English actress rocked high heels and a flowy dress for her sizzling social media share.

Kate currently has 5.5 million Instagram followers, and she keeps them updated with her many fun and fashionable outings.

Kate’s recent photo received over 35k likes on Instagram.

The post also received loads of comments from fans praising her beauty.

Kate Beckinsale strikes Marilyn Monroe pose in ‘Oh No’ dress

Kate Beckinsale’s breezy photo featured her standing on a dark wood platform with plants, architecture, and a cloudy sky visible behind her.

She wore a white mini dress that blew upward, similar to Marilyn Monroe and her iconic white dress in the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch.

Kate’s white dress featured ruffled straps, a v-neckline, a ruffled hem, and the words “Oh No,” in red letters.

She completed the look with strappy high wedge heels and sunglasses as she looked off to the side and smiled with her hair in a curled ponytail.

Kate captioned the post with reference to the letters on her dress, writing, “Oh no.”

While Kate’s dress said “oh no,” her photo had her followers saying, “oh yes.”

Several fans flocked to the comments to react to her post, with one follower writing, “Oh yes,” and another writing, “Oh no? Oh Hell yes.”

Other comments included, “Great legs!!!” “Stooooooooopppp,” and “That dress rules. Stay awesome, Kate.”

Pic credit: @katebeckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale will star in spy thriller

Deadline announced in May this year that Kate would be starring in a new action project titled Canary Black.

Canary Black is reported to be an action spy thriller written by Matthew Kennedy and directed by Peppermint and Taken director Pierre Morel.

Kate is at the center of the action as a CIA agent being blackmailed by terrorists and forced to use her “underworld contacts” to survive, save her husband, and avoid betraying her country.

Kate’s talents allow her to thrive in various genres as she also filmed a comedy project written and directed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Charlie Day. The project is reportedly now in post-production.

Fans will surely see lots more of Kate in entertainment and on social media as she continues to thrive.

As Kate remains in the headlines, so does icon Marilyn Monroe.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian wore MMarilyn’sdress at the 2022 Met Gala, which led to Kim receiving lots of critique from those disgusted she would wear and potentially ruin MMarilyn’sgown which is a piece of history. Marilyn will also be the subject of the Netflix film Blonde starring Ana de Armas.