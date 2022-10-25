Kat Graham looks incredible at the 2022 Vanities Party red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kat Graham shocked her fans with a new topless photo.

She shared three glam, unpublished photos from her recent photoshoot in Atlanta.

The actress posed topless and had on a tall fedora and a long, orange veil covered her body.

Her photo was taken by legendary photographer Harold Julian.

He is most known for his work with Grazia and Harper’s Bazaar.

From wearing skintight outfits to wearing strapless dresses, Kat is a fashionista.

Kat Graham’s recent cover

Kat has worked with several of the largest publications in the world, from Entertainment Weekly to Vogue Arabia. Recently, she was the digital cover star for Arabia Elle for the month of October.

She announced the cover opportunity to her 7 million followers and captioned it, “I hope that through my art, my music, and the choices I make in fashion and branding help to bring awareness to the people and brands that they are here to make this world a better place.”

For the cover, she wore a cream-colored, avant-garde Iris van Herpen maxi dress with textured lines reaching off the dress.

Kat kept it simple with a dewy makeup look and her short bob hairstyle with bangs.

Her makeup was done by the iconic William Murphy and she was photographed by Lucas Flores Piran.

Kat is most known for her creative fashion looks, and she definitely did not disappoint with this one.

Kat Graham’s music career

Kat is gaining success in her music career. Since starting it back in 2002, she has collaborated with everyone from Will.i.am to Snoop Dogg. Beginning in 2021, she changed her music name to the stage name Toro Gato.

Even though she grew up primarily in Los Angeles, the singer’s background of traveling is the reason for her unique sound.

In an interview with Design Scene Magazine, she said that, “I was going back and forth to Europe as a little girl and I was born in Switzerland, so there’s definitely a lot of that influence. I was listening to massive attack and jazz class, and then going across the pond and discovering the Spice Girls and UK garage.”

Kat’s newest album, Toro Gato, is currently being considered for the 2023 Grammy Awards for the nomination of Best Alternative Album. She is signed with the record label Sound Zoo.

Her latest acting project was for her role in the film Love in the Villa, which was released on Netflix last month.