Kat Graham strikes a pose in nature. Pic credit: @katgraham/Instagram

Kat Graham glowed in her recent eye-catching photoshoot.

Kat has been bold with her style in the entertainment industry, as she continues to prove she’s not afraid to reinvent herself.

This August, Kat was spotlighted in Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

The multitalented actress, known for her role in Vampire Diaries, got bare for the magazine.

Bathed in gorgeous gold hues and jewelry, Kat’s series of photos had a stunning earthy feel.

The magazine’s Instagram page shared the series of shots, and Kat pinpointed one of her favorites from the shoot.

Kat Graham looks like a goddess in gold

Kat Graham took to her Instagram to share a striking topless shot from the magazine.

In the photo, Kat wrapped her arms around her body while covering her chest and staring straight at the camera with a rocky backdrop behind her.

Kat wore chunky cuff bracelets on her arm and large gold hoop earrings while covered in soft tan mud.

Kat was styled with a bronzed makeup look and slicked-back hair.

The star captioned the post, “One of my favorite shots from my @bazaarvietnam August cover, jewelry by @stjohn and @therealmaryjblige styled by @parischea . #HarpersBazaar Shot by @haroldjulian 📸 Hair @iamdevapink Production @burgerrock.”

Kat also shared a photo of herself on the magazine’s cover.

She struck a confident pose while sitting on a rocky mountain.

Keeping with the gold and earth tones, Kat accentuated her toned legs and arms in a ruched leotard with a strappy neckline.

As she peered down at the camera lens, Kat’s gorgeous hair flowed in the wind.

The magazine cover stated, “Kat Graham reflects on her year and what the universe has in store.”

Kat was proud to rock a fro for the magazine and captioned the post, “Fro out on the cover like what!! Wearing @jeanpaulgaultier 💕. So grateful. Thank you Harpers Bazaar for this special moment and Harold for your vision. 🙏🏽.”

Kat Graham shines in golds, whites, and a pop of blue

The magazine shared more photos from the shoot, with Kat striking different poses in several ensembles.

The post’s first slide saw Kat posing topless in gold jewelry, and the second pic was black and white and featured Kat with her arms up as she looked off to the side in a white dress.

In the third pic, the sun shined down on Kat with her back tattoo visible in her white dress.

Kat stunned in a neutral-toned gown and hat in the fourth slide, and she wore white with chunky necklaces in the fifth photo.

A pop of color was added to the shoot when she wore a soft blue dress between rocks, and she wore a short white dress with dramatic white fabric around her arms in another artful photo. Kat rocked cowboy boots in one pic and a white-on-white ensemble in the final slide.

Kat knows how to work her angles, and her beauty was certainly captured in each photo from the shoot.