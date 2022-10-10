Kat Graham stuns in skintight Balenciaga for street walk

Kat Graham rocks braids and a dark lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kat Graham dazzled in an all-black look during a night on the town.

She rocked the outfit at a recent runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a skin-tight Balenciaga black turtleneck with high-rise boots that go into pants.

The actress paired the look with her signature natural makeup, a black clutch bag with chain straps, and debuted a striking blonde hair color.

From posing braless to wearing strapless dresses, Kat Graham is definitely a fashionista.

In the collage of photos, she also shared clips with her stylish friends Alessio Filippelli and Fredrik Robertsson.

Kat Graham wears stylish hat with recent look

This isn’t Kat’s only glamorous look during Paris Fashion Week. She recently attended the Patou runway show and definitely turned heads.

She showed off her outfit to her fans and captioned the photo, “A @patou moment for Paris Fashion Week. I’ve been a fan of @guillaumemarcdamienhenry for a long time and so happy to have finally met the man behind the brilliant designs of Patou! Thank you for having me!”

For the event, Kat stunned in a strapless white top that was off-the-shoulder and had ruffle detailing. She paired the top with mid-rise black pants.

She also rocked a Patou patterned bucket hat, a brown clutch bag, and strappy black heels. The actress completed the look with a dewy makeup look and golden jewelry.

Kat even shared a photo with Patou designer himself, Guillaume Henry. He wore a light brown suit set with a casual black shirt underneath.

Kat Graham releases new album

A few weeks ago, Kat Graham’s music career reached new heights. Not only did she just release her disco album Long Hot Summer, but she also went on her first-ever world tour by herself and performed in over five different countries.

The album has already become one of her most successful releases so far.

In a heartful message to her fans, she said, “I dedicate this album to the #LGBTIQ+ community. Before the fame and before I booked TVD, I was performing in gay nightclubs. The LGBTQ+ community was literally the only community that believed in me, gave me a shot and made me feel accepted. This album is for you.”

She wore a black and white patterned bodysuit for the album cover, which showed off her incredibly toned legs.

She paired it with a Dolce and Gabbana belt, a high-top curly hairstyle, and a dramatic red lip.