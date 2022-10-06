Kat Graham stuns braless in skintight LBD for Monot

Kat Graham is absolutely stunning in her braless LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kat Graham made quite the statement recently, as she shared some incredibly mesmerizing pictures of her in Paris while looking classy in all-black attire.

The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries actress has been super busy lately as she’s been filling her time with many acting roles, making new music, and recently modeling the new Mônot collection while attending the Monot Womenswear SS23 Show during Paris Fashion Week.

The beautiful actress recently shared a collage of breathtaking photos on her Instagram, including her wearing the new Mônot dress, as she inevitably turned heads in her tight-fitting ensemble.

In one of the first photos she shared, she happily stood with a group of her closest friends as they, too, were wearing pieces from the newest Mônot collection.

With her black sunglasses on, the actress confidently stood amongst her friends, showcasing her elegant yet glamorous style.

Kat shared the array of photos with her 7.7 million Instagram followers.

Kat Graham is mesmerizing in her all-black attire

Kat Graham posed for the camera as she wore an extremely low-cut black minidress designed by Mônot.

The skintight minidress perfectly hugged her body, accentuating her every curve.

She paired the sexy black dress with sheer tights and beautiful black closed-toe heels. The details on the heel were quite unique as the heel itself was gold, which gave the outfit a little splash of color.

Kat wore her hair pin-straight, which fell right before her shoulders. She then accessorized with a pair of chunky gold earrings and a simple gold ring.

She completed her look by wearing a shimmery cream eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, and a bold red lip.

Her fit was a masterpiece, and Kat looked undoubtedly breathtaking.

She captioned the photos by saying, “Monot Class of 2022. Forever impressed with my insanely talented friend of many years @elimizrahi on creating @monotofficial. Completely mind blown by how good the new collection is. It’s insane! 💣🙌🏽💥.”

Kat Graham is a woman of many talents

Kat Graham has been incredibly busy since playing her well-known role as Bonnie Bennet in the hit series, The Vampire Diaries.

The actress has been happily filling other big acting roles and even making some of her own music.

She took to Instagram, posting a funky 90’s nostalgia photo, and explained why this particular music project meant so much.

Kat recently announced the release of her new album, Long Hot Summer, which was released on August 8.

Fans can now listen to her new album on various outlets like Apple, Amazon, and Spotify.