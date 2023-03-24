Kat Graham certainly brought her A-Game by effortlessly glowing and glistening, as she attended the 2023 Fashion Trust Awards.

The Fashion Trust Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, and is now the first award show that the non-profit organization has held in the United States so far.

More so, the event was created to recognize and further support emerging American-based businesses, designers, and talent.

Some of the awards included the Jewelry Award, the Sustainability Award, the Graduate Award, and the GOOGLE Award.

However, on top of the many talented nominees, hundreds of celebrities hit the red carpet as they attended the event wearing a variety of high-end looks.

One of those amazing celebrities was the talented, Kat Graham.

Kat Graham looks beautiful in her curvy neutrals

Kat shared this killer look with her fans as she uploaded a carousel of shots to her IG feed.

In the first slide, The Vampire Diaries actress was photographed from the shoulders up as she beautifully shimmered in the light with a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

In the next couple of slides, Kat provided some full-length views of the ensemble as she was undoubtedly the star of the show with this fit.

The 33-year-old beauty was styled in a nude-toned piece designed by St. John. The masterfully crafted piece featured a cut-out design on the complete upper half of her body while the bottom half transitioned into a beautiful full-length fabric that fell to her feet.

She accessorized with an assortment of chunky gold cuff bracelets that traveled up toward her elbows. She coordinated the cuffs with matching gold rings and huge, gold hoop earrings that rested along her shoulders.

To finalize the fit, the actress rocked some short, dark bangs and pin-straight hair that beautifully cascaded down her nude-toned fit.

Overall, Kat looked like a superstar and she effortlessly executed this St. John masterpiece.

The post was captioned, “Thank you @[email protected] for having us last night. @cameronsilver you are a vision in animal print. So grateful for our many years of friendship and love ❤️.”

Kat Graham teams up with L’Officiel and Michael Monroe

When the busy actress isn’t involved in attending events and numerous award shows, she’s instead promoting herself elsewhere.

In another IG post, Kat teamed up with L’Officiel to be featured on the cover of their newest fashion book issue. Not only did Kat pose for a series of breathtaking shots, but she also teamed up with Michael Monroe who provided the perfect interview to go alongside the beautiful shots.

However, on the first slide, the actress was captured among a purple-hued backdrop as she was styled in a purple, iridescent dress. The shimmery dress featured many layered pieces of fabric that made up for one extravagant gown.

In the second slide, Kat transitioned into a black mermaid-styled dress that featured floral-printed designs throughout and beaded tassels along her shoulders. She even accessorized with a large iridescent headpiece that covered her eyes.

The other slides featured more electrifying dresses as the actress was styled in a fiery red dress and another sheer, purple gown.

In the end, Kat looked phenomenal in every piece and proved how incredibly talented she is yet again.

She captioned the post, “The new cover story for L’Officiel Monte Carlo is out now. COVER 2/4. Interview by @actualmonroe.”

Fans can now head to L’Officiel’s website to see the rest of the stellar shots along with the full interview.