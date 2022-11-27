Kat Graham in bra and boyshorts for epic cover shoot

Kat Graham stunned for a steamy cover shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

VAVA-Voom! Kat Graham shared her “favorite shots” from a recent cover shoot for Rollingstone magazine, and to say she looked amazing would be a total understatement.

The 33-year-old beauty showed off her fabulous figure in an array of revealing outfits, the first being a decorated black bra with skimpy boy shorts and polka-dot tights.

Standing in front of a curtain of metallic blue tinsel, Kat struck a confident pose, with her feet spread wide and her arms outstretched to support a sheer black veil.

She wore her raven locks in a chic, flipped-out bob and accessorized with nothing more than a pair of white-toed black heels.

Other photos in the share included Kat wearing boxing gloves as makeshift bunny ears, a sequin minidress, a see-through corset top, and heels so high they rivaled skyscrapers.

She tagged the photographer, Ellen von Unwerth, as well as the stylist for the shoot, Schanel Bakkouche, alongside three emojis: 🥊✨❤️.

Kat Graham looked fabulous in white bathrobe for Hotel Du Collectionneur partnership

Kat took to Instagram last month to promote Hotel Du Collectionneur, a top-rated hotel in Paris, France, wearing nothing but a white bathrobe.

The Vampire Diaries star sizzled as she showed off the sweet digs (and her fit frame), including several charming “personalized touches.”

In the last photo of the carousel, she rocked a vibrant red dress with her hair down alongside some of the hotel’s smiling staff.

Kat’s certainly not shy about recommending incredible experiences and places to her 7.8M followers, and this “home away from home” is no exception!

She tagged the luxury hotel in the caption, with a portion reading, “In the many years of traveling I have never walked into a hotel and felt at home until the day I arrived at @hotelducollectionneur.”

Kat Graham sported revealing pink gown with ice cream cone for InStyle shoot

Earlier this month, Kat stunned her followers, wearing a whimsical pink gown in front of a spectacular ocean view for an InStyle magazine photo shoot.

The talented actress, singer, and dancer kicked one toned leg out from a slit in the flowy garment as she balanced a toppling ice cream cone in her hand.

Despite the precarious scoop stack, Kat’s face looked beautifully tranquil, with her gorgeous green eyes fixed on something far off in the distance.

She fashioned her dark tresses into a sleek low bun, placing all focus on her flawless face and figure.

Scrolling through Kat’s Instagram page, it’s clear that 2022 has been one heck of a year for the Hollywood star, as she’s been featured in countless magazines.

Now, it’s nearly time to see what 2023 has in store for Kat.