Kasia looked amazing in her latest outfit. Pic credit: @kasia_kejsi/Instagram

Although some people may overpack for a vacation, Kasia Kejsi has shown that she isn’t one of them.

The 29-year-old influencer has proven that clothes can be taken from day to night with just a few accessories.

Posing while on a trip to Spain, Kasia looked incredible in a black maxi skirt — which was originally meant to be worn as a poolside cover-up.

“My fav beach skirt from @dresspoint.pl that you can also wear for a dinner on your holiday,” revealed Kasia in a post to her social media.

The top of her outfit was made of a black halter top that had a plunging neckline.

Posing in front of a fountain in the town of Estepona, Kasia paired the dressed-up look with a pair of black sandals, which featured a floral bow design.

She finished off the outfit with a belt and wore her brunette hair in loose waves.

Kasia Kejsi stars in fashion reel with friend Magdalena Perlinska

Ever the fashionista, Kasia looked incredible this week when she posed in a video for her 592K followers.

Alongside her friend, actress Magdalena Perlinska, the Polish beauty served different colorful looks in a styling reel.

Starting in a Chanel-inspired lilac skirt suit, Kasia then looked amazing in a pink, button-down minidress. During the next transition, Kasia opted for a bright orange shorts and blazer look, which she paired with a white vest and matching heels.

Meanwhile, although Magdalena met the theme of the shoot, her outfits contrasted with Kasia’s. Beginning with a pink skirt suit, her dress then changed to green.

Magdalena’s final outfit consisted of pink shorts and a blazer.

Kasia Kejsi collaborates with energy drink Oshee

Kasia has also been busy promoting the energy drink brand Oshee.

The model looked amazing in a white string bikini as she posed in front of a pool while holding a can of the fizzy drink.

Adding a blue floral print cover-up to the look, Kasia layered beaded necklaces and bracelets to give the ensemble a boho look.

Wearing a pair of large hoop earrings, the star added nude lipstick and winged liner to her makeup.

Running a competition to win a vehicle with the brand for her followers, Kasia captioned the snap, “Join the team @oshee_world like me and grab a car and Oshee stock for a year. Doesn’t matter if you’re active more on Instagram or Tik Tok – convince the team @oshee_world, that it’s you who should/should join us!”