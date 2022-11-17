Kasia Kejsi channels her inner cheerleader. Pic credit: @kasia_kejsi/Instagram

Kasia Kejsi looked incredible as she channeled her inner cheerleader in a recent share.

The model, influencer, and KSW girl posed in front of the mirror as she snapped a quick selfie.

She geared up in her KSW attire as she prepared for another eventful, action-packed night.

KSW is a mixed martial arts organization in Poland and one of the leading organizations in Europe.

Kasia has supported the organization as she works as one of the ring girls during the epic fights.

The multi-skilled beauty was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her 592k Instagram followers.

Kasia Kejsi is gorgeous in her burgundy ensemble

As she was captured sporting a matching KSW cheerleading uniform, Kasia struck a pose.

The top was a beautiful, low-cut crop top that featured a small cutout design on each side.

The burgundy piece was trimmed with lace around the edges and featured a Monster Energy patch on one side.

For the bottoms, she wore a matching high-waisted skater-styled skirt. The skirt featured the KSW logo on the side and perfectly hugged her waist.

Both pieces looked stunning on the model, as she certainly slayed the competition with this look.

Kasia’s hair was left in light waves as her long brown locks flowed elegantly along her shoulders and chest.

Her makeup complemented the overall fit as she wore long lashes and a shimmery eyeshadow along her lids. She then added a touch of blush across her cheeks and finished with a beautiful glossy lip.

Kasia Kejsi teams up with Zuma Jewels for an exclusive offer

In another recent post, Kasia teamed up with the Polish-based jewelry company Zuma Jewels as she modeled some of their pieces.

The model wore a stunning gold overlaying necklace. The pretty Zuma necklace featured two dazzling crystals placed perfectly in the middle of her chest.

Kasia then offered a special deal to her fans as she smiled away for the shot.

She wrote, “-10% on jewelry @zumajewels code: kejsi10 💎 (the code is valid until the end of this Sunday 30.11) Crystals and stones are imported from different countries, hung on a chain of the highest quality stainless steel, gold plated with 24k gold. The chain doesn’t change color 💛 Colour versions on the last photo ☺️.”

In the close-up shot, the KSW star also sported a gorgeous, black low-cut dress that hugged her body perfectly.

She then rocked a fresh set of nails and wore a full face of makeup.

Her skin and face effortlessly glistened as she wore her usual long lashes and smokey eyeshadow.

Fans were certainly excited to hear about the exclusive offer, as the post received over 8k likes.