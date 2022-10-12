Karrueche Tran stuns in sexy black leather lingerie and thigh-highs

Karrueche Tran shows plenty of skin in a black sexy number for Cardi B’s birthday bash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Karrueche Tran showed up at Cardi B’s birthday party dressed for the Burlesque theme. The Claws actress was spotted wearing some black lingerie and thigh-high stockings, showing off her svelte figure.

Karrueche’s leather lingerie had a lacy top with bows placed strategically throughout. She also wore black lacy gloves and paired them with a ring with a large black stone.

Her legs were covered in sheer, thigh-high stockings that were held up by black suspenders. The top of the stockings were lined in sheer lace.

She carried a black leather handbag that had some silver fringe attached, along with her cell phone.

A long black fur was draped around her arms, and she wore a goth-like black choker with a silver cross.

Her hair was loose with curls. She finished the look off with some sexy red lipstick.

Karrueche Tran wows in a sexy black lingerie number. Pic credit: Backgrid/affinitypicture

The party took place in Hollywood, at Poppy nightclub. Karrueche was one of several stars that showed up to celebrate Cardi’s milestone birthday.

Karrueche Tran’s upcoming show

Karrueche has been busy lately in her career.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Upcycle Nation is a new show that is not only hosted by the actress, but she is also the executive producer. The series is a fashion-focused competition show that is set to air November 2, on Fuse TV. The show features aspiring designers from around the country who compete to transform everyday items into fashion-forward streetwear.

Fashion Designer Jerome LaMaar and Upcycling guru Peter Cho will be the show’s expert judges. There will be 24 designers competing.

Karrueche Tran says she is single

Karrueche has been rumored to be dating Migos star Quavo, yet she says the two are just good friends.

According to TMZ, the rumors began when the couple was spotted on a joint vacation in January, to St. Martin. Then the couple was spotted together again at dinner in March. Karrueche also attended Quavo’s birthday party in April.

This isn’t the first time the two have been rumored to be dating. In 2017, the couple was spotted leaving a party together, but shortly after, Karrueche began dating NFL star Victor Cruz and Quavo began dating Saweetie.

Despite the rumors, and both Quavo and Karrueche being available, Karrueche insists that she is single.