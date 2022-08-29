Karrueche Tran stuns in plunging black top and shorts. Photo Credit: Pic ©ImageCollect.com/Dylan Lujano/AdMedia

Karrueche Tran was photographed over the weekend while arriving at James Harden’s 33rd birthday party.

The actress, model, and businesswoman can be seen wearing a stunning plunging black blouse with a pair of black leather short shorts. The shorts peaked from underneath the asymmetrical hem of the tailored top.

Tran wowed with the deep plunge of her top, which gave a display of cleavage and tied at the navel. Karrueche added an edgy yet chic look to the ensemble with a pair of black leather shorts which appeared to shimmer in the lighting. The shorts’ hem landed at Tran’s upper thigh and nicely complemented her tanned legs.

On her feet Tran dawned a crisp white pedicure which peaked through shimmery fishnet socks and a pair of slide-in heels.

She accessorized with rectangular rimless sunglasses and a shoulder bag with a silver chain strap.

Tran also wore silver rings on her fingers and further accented her hands with a pop of color through a set of long bright red nails.

Karrueche completed the look with long, slightly waved, black tresses. She simply swept her hair to one side, allowing the plunging black top and leather shorts to be the star of her ensemble.

Karrueche Tran stole the show in a very revealing LBD.

Karrueche Tran is experiencing a successful acting career

In a telephone interview with the Today show back in February, Karrueche Tran discussed the then upcoming end of the show Claws. The 34-year-old played the character Virginia on Claws for all four seasons that it was on the air. Karrueche described the show coming to an end as being bittersweet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Karrueche, who was rumored to be dating Quavo earlier this year, told the Today show that although Claws was coming to an end that she would be starring in a new show. Tran disclosed that her next role would be a character named Ivy on the upcoming reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is titled Bel-Air.

It appears that Bel-Air is doing well, as the first season, of 10 episodes ran between February and March earlier this year. The Looper described the show as the most successful original series that the Peacock network has produced. Looper reports that Bel-Air will be returning for a second season at some point in 2023.

Karrueche has also found success on the show The Bay, as shewon a day time Emmy for the role of Vivian Johnson-Garrett in 2021. The Bay reports that Seasons 7 and 8 of the series will be coming soon.

Karrueche continues to model and run her jewelry line

In addition to acting, Karrueche Tran continues to model and to run her jewelry line Kae by Karrueche.

She recently posted pictures on Instagram modeling a Coach denim shirt dress, knee-high denim boots, and a large grey leather Coach top handle tote.

Karrueche also promoted new pieces from the Kae jewelry line on Instagram on Friday.