Karrueche Tran looked gorgeous as she was seen leaving a party at Delilah’s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Every party needs a showstopper, and Karrueche Tran was willing to fill that role recently.

While out at a party, the paparazzi got a glimpse of her gorgeous outfit, which was the perfect combination of sexy and high fashion.

Karrueche had spent the night partying with friends at the West Hollywood club, Delilah.

The Claws actress left the party wearing a beautiful corset. The ensemble was strapless and had art placed at the center of the bodice.

Overtop, she wore a velvet kimono that dragged on the floor as she walked by.

She paired the corset with nude leggings that coordinated perfectly with her outfit. As a pop of color, she wore lime green knee-high boots that looked amazing on the actress.

To accessorize her outfit, she kept it simple by wearing long circular earrings and a white rhinestone bag to add some shine to the look.

She put her dark hair in a sleek ponytail to keep the focus on her makeup. She had purple eyeshadow and nude lip gloss that complimented her features perfectly.

Karrueche Tran rocking lime green boots and an artsy outfit. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Karrueche Tran stuns as she promotes designer brand Coach

Karrueche Tran might be one of Coach’s most stylish brand ambassadors. To promote the CoachxCollective collection, she snapped a photo previewing some of the styles that fans can discover during the launch.

The television personality opted out of a shirt, and instead wore a mint green blazer that was twice her size. Instead of going for a pantsuit vibe, she wore black fishnet stockings that added edginess to the blazer.

Her main accessory was a grey fuzzy handbag from Coach, which was perfect for the fall weather.

For a sleek look, she pulled her hair back into a tight low bun.

Going for the “clean girl trend,” she opted out of eyeshadow and wore neat eyebrows, light blush, and nude lipstick.

She described her outfit on Instagram as “business on top.. party on the bottom.. super cute in the middle.”

Karrueche Tran stuns in a denim outfit for dinner

Dressing down is never an option for Karrueche. While hosting a dinner with her friends, she decided to unveil her head-to-toe denim outfit that easily stunned her guests.

She wore a denim tube top that featured subtle seams along the torso. Over it, she wore a long-line denim jacket that she let hang off her shoulder. She paired it with matching cargo jeans that were reminiscent of the fashion trends in the 90s.

Her makeup looked amazing and consisted of brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.