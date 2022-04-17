Karrueche Tran in sheer, shredded top at Coachella

Karrueche Tran at the Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name Los Angeles red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Karrueche Tran left little to the imagination skimpy sheer top as she enjoyed the first night of the Coachella festival.

The 33-year-old, who was recently linked to Migos rapper Quavo, appeared in good spirits as she was photographed leaving the festival.

The actress is best known for her role as Vivian Johnson and her relationship with Chris Brown.

Karrueche Tran wears a shredded sheer top at Coachella

Tran was all smiles as she was seen wearing a mesh top without a bra. The tiny top covered most of her chest with her shoulders, arms and midsection exposed.

The mesh garment continued down to her knees, and she wore matching baggy pants underneath.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The stunning actress let her locks flow and wore a plethora of gold necklaces, rings, and bracelets while walking on black platform shoes.

On day two of the Coachella festival at the Neon Carnival, Karrueche Tran opted for a more revealing sheer mini dress that left nothing to the imagination.

Pic credit: Backgrid

She was seen smiling, linking arms with a friend wearing thick black boots.

Tran had her hair tied back and wore a pair of dark sunshades and shiny lip gloss.

In the photo, she is accessorized with silver hoop earrings and several gold necklaces and rings from the first day of the Coachella festival.

The Weeknd replaced Kanye West at the festival with the line-up featuring Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Anitta, Doja Cat, and Swedish House Mafia.

Karrueche responds to Quavo dating rumors

Quavo and Karrueche were first linked in 2017 after being photographed at events together.

They denied the relationship and were rumored to have been dating again in January 2022.

They were spotted together on holiday at Saint Martin having dinner together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, entering and leaving the trendy restaurant separately.

Entertainment Tonight claim the pair are an item with a source telling the publication: “Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. Things are causal between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.”

However, the actress told The Shade Room that the reports were false. “No, we are not,” she stated.

Quavo had a high-profile split from his Saweetie in March 2021 after three years of dating.

Saweetie announced the split on Twitter and impied the Migos rapper cheated, writing the following:

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

.@Saweetie officially confirms split from Quavo.



“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.” pic.twitter.com/vSkqKL4r6s — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 20, 2021

Quavo issued a response on Twitter:

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he wrote.

“I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives. I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Quavo to Saweetie: “You are not the woman I thought you were.” pic.twitter.com/2d4ejZn1St — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 19, 2021

Karrueche split from former NFL player Victor Cruz in December 2021 after they were in a relationship for three years.