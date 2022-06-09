Karreuche Tran goes primal in crop top and skirt with thigh-high slit for Jurassic World: Dominion premiere

Actress Karrueche Tran’s close-up red carpet look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Karrueche Tran stunned in a risque outfit at the Los Angeles Premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion at the TCL Theatre.

The 34-year-old actress turned heads when she donned a sheer, shredded top at Coachella in April.

Tran went for a primal chic look in a dark grey unique outfit that showed off her toned figure.

Karrueche Tran showcases her toned abs in a crop top

Tran’s outfit consisted of a plunging crop top with thick shoulder straps and a matching skirt.

The dark grey bralette made for a unique design as the garment appeared to wrap tightly around the back over her shoulders.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

She matched the structured top with a skirt that sits above the waistline. It features a circle cutout design on the hip and a thigh-high slit fully exposing her toned left leg.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The actress wore makeup that complimented her skin tone with minimal cheek blush to accentuate the glossy brown lipstick.

She is accessorized with a primal-style choker necklace featuring a dark amber gem in the center and white gems around the neck.

The actress completed her look with a pair of nude heels and a shiny silver purse for her premiere appearance.

The Claws actress shared photos from the red carpet event on her Instagram page. “A Goddess in her Power 🤍,” she wrote in the caption to her 12 million Instagram followers.

In the Instagram photo dump, Tran shared a close-up selfie of her chest and a selfie showing her reflection from her metallic purse.

She also photos of her movie snacks keeping in theme with the movie Jurassic World: Dominion.

Tran shared a snap of a bag of Trolli Sour Tropical Dinos and a bag of Big Chewy Nerds in the car on the way to the premiere.

The actress also shared a snap with her friend and publicist Erin Patterson inside the theater before watching the latest installment of the science fiction franchise.

Karrueche Tran says she is single

Since splitting with former football star Victor Cruz after a 3-year relationship in 2021, the actress has been linked to Quavo.

However, the pair insisted that they were just friends after photos surfaced of the pair discreetly getting a dinner.

She recently appeared on The Tamron Hall show and spoke about being single and using therapy to help focus on herself and her career goals.

In Season 6 of the web series, The Bay Tran won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program.

Her win made her the first person of Asian Pacific American descent to win an Emmy for Lead Actress or Actor.