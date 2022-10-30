Karrueche Tran at a 2016 award show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Karrueche Tran showed up to Wednesday’s Wakanda Forever Los Angeles premiere wearing an eccentric mustard yellow gown.

The dress, an original Vaishali S Couture gown, draped across one of the model-actress’ shoulders and featured a spaghetti strap on her other shoulder, partially showing off her neckline.

Tran posed for several pictures in the ankle-length gown and shared four of them with her 12.7 million followers on Instagram.

She paired the bright look with gold hoop earrings, bangles, and a matching pair of heels that snaked up her calves.

The 34-year-old wore bold turquoise eye makeup with her dark hair pulled back into a twisted ponytail.

Captioning her photos “WAKANDA FOREVER” with a heart emoji on Instagram, the Los Angeles native was one of the night’s best-dressed celebrities at the film premiere.

The Wakanda Forever premiere was held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre and included cast members Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Micaela Coel as part of the event.

The event celebrated the arrival of the sequel to 2018’s critically-acclaimed blockbuster, Black Panther. Along with Tran, other celebs in attendance for the premiere included A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Halle Bailey, and Chloe.

Karrueche Tran’s jewelry line

Tran is known for modeling and acting, as she appears as Virginia Loc in the TNT series Claws. After finding success in those areas, she launched her own jewelry line in 2020 called Kae by Karrueche.

The line features an array of ’90s-inspired accessories, including hoops, necklaces, and rings.

“It was very important to me to make sure that everybody could be a part of this or have a piece of this collection,” Tran recently told Nylon about the affordability of her jewelry line.

Tran told the outlet that someone suggested she do a fine jewelry line or an all-gold collection and that she may offer that in the future. For now, she said she wanted her item prices to be affordable for everyone.

The model’s specific skincare routine

As part of her modeling and acting career, the Claws star values her skin health and how she cares for it on a daily basis. She’s previously given insight into how she maintains her stunning look.

Sitting down with Who What Wear in 2021, Tran opened up about her daily skincare routine and one of her favorite products.

“Even if I showered at night and I’m going to the gym in the morning, I’ll do a quick shower in the morning,” she told them, adding that she uses Tatcha Rice Wash for her face.

Sharing one of her favorite beauty tips to reduce the undereye puffiness she often deals with, she also told the outlet that she’ll rub an ice cube all over her face, including her eyelids and under her eyes to take care of any puffiness that might develop.

“It just feels good to my skin,” Tran added. “It tightens the pores, and I feel like it kind of wakes me up a little bit.”