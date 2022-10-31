Karol G turns heads on the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Karol G looks incredible in a skintight outfit.

She just unveiled her Halloween costume for this year. And she did not disappoint.

The singer rocked an all-red version of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman from the film Batman Returns.

She wore a skintight red playsuit, silhouetting her amazing physique.

The performer paired it with a matching headpiece, a black smokey-eye look, and spikey arm bracelets. She wore her newly dyed red hair down.

After recently posing topless in fishnet tights, Karol G has proven that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Karol G’s recent looks

This week, Karol shared a week’s worth of fashionable photos with her 57.2 million followers.

In the main photo, the singer wore nothing but a black tube top and bottoms for a sauna photo.

Secondly, she posed pantless in a tie-dye t-shirt dress, stopping right at her thighs. She complemented the look with white boots, matching small sunglasses, and wore her hair in a messy bun.

And in the third photo, the singer went braless in a black crop top with her face on it, revealing a large tattoo on her chest. Inside her recent tour bus, she also wore denim bottoms and put a red flower behind her hair.

Karol G’s skincare

While she’s most known for her successful music career, Karol is constantly making headlines for her amazing beauty looks, even when not wearing any makeup.

One thing that the singer focuses on is her skincare, especially her use of facial creams.

She recently opened up about her skin routine and what she wants her face to look like.

In an interview with ET!, she said that “I am incredibly obsessed with facial creams. I use creams for my undereyes, my face, a morning cream and a night cream. I have this weird thing about my face that it needs to look super young. I pretty much have a ton of facial creams.”

The singer was also honest about her self-confidence journey. “I’ll admit that I am not always 100 percent confident because I’m a woman. I’m a woman and I’m human. I do have those high peak moments when I feel my best. I feel gorgeous and I love what I do.”

Her most recent tour Bichota Tour just wrapped this month after starting back in October 2021. It was her third world tour.

It was recently announced that Karol’s next appearance will be at Calibash 2023, headlining alongside her close friend and fellow performer Becky G.