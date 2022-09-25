Karlie Kloss works out in tiny sports bra

Karlie Kloss works out in a tiny sports bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss worked out in a tiny sports bra for a promotion for Adidas. Karlie Kloss is a fashion model and was declared by Vogue as one of the top models of the 2000s.

The accomplished model rocked a tiny sports bra with a black and white pattern, which showed off the model’s incredibly toned abs and complimented her lean figure. Karlie paired the sports bra with white baggy workout pants that featured black stripes on the edges.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her long brown hair in a high ponytail that bounced around as Karlie worked out. She completed her look with Adidas tennis shoes and pink ankle socks that gave a bright pop of color to the outfit.

Karlie’s workout included bouncing, jumping around, and throwing air punches, combined with showing off close-up views of her shoes. The model looked both happy and stylish as she skipped through the streets.

The fashion model was surrounded by tall brick buildings in an empty city street. Her environment gave the video an extra edgy appeal and complemented Karlie’s look even further.

Karlie posted the video to Instagram on Friday with the caption, “3D printed midsole? say less. @adidasrunning #adidas4DFWD #createdwithadidas.”

So far, the post has earned over 4,500 likes and over 150 comments.

Karlie Kloss was the cover girl for The Sunday Times Style

Karlie Kloss was stunning on the cover of The Sunday Times Style magazine for the September issue. The fashion model wore an extravagant nude-colored gown with low hanging sleeves, that gave the dress a strapless look.

The cover girl posted the image to Instagram with the caption, “brought all the main character energy for this one @theststyleseptember issue” with a pink heart emoji.

Karlie gazed stoically toward the camera for the shot, and in the series of photos she included several other glamorous outfits and poses.

Karlie Kloss loves power suits

Karlie has accomplished much in the world of fashion, and through her journey she has come to love power suits. There are many photos on her Instagram featuring Karlie in a power suit, and it’s apparent that she pulls it off and that it gives her a boost of both confidence and power.

She posted one video in a light blue power suit over a small lacy crop top with the caption, “you can always find me in a power suit.”

The post received over 32,000 likes.