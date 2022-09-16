Karlie Kloss stuns in plunging ‘little black power suit’

Karlie Kloss has been wowing fans with her look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss looked simply amazing as she strode out in a plunging “little black power suit.”

The glamorous model was all business for her night out in New York.

She told her 11.1 million Instagram followers, “*replaces little black dress with little black power suit*”

Karlie’s chic get-up revealed a plunging neckline and her long locks fell down across her shoulders.

The sparkly trousers and her silver purse shimmered in the night sky.

Followers loved the look with one fan with a popular comment saying, “😍😍😍Its just perfect❤️🔥”

Pic credit: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss wows in tight sparkly dress

Monsters and Critics told recently how Karlie had rocked her figure in a sparkly dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel shared a fantastic set of pictures to celebrate her 30th birthday party with her followers.

Karlie was seen in a green sparkly dress, with a pronounced v-neck and the dress sinching on her waist.

Her long brown hair was in a tight ponytail, giving her that snatched sophisticated look.

Celebrations for Karlie’s birthday took place at the Torrisi restaurant in New York and had some very A-list group of friends attending like Kate Hudson, Irina Shayk, and Christy Turlington.

Karlie’s career just seems to get better and better after she was declared by Vogue Paris as one of the top 31 models of the 2000s when she was just 17 years old.

Karlie Kloss sizzles with Ashley Graham

Recently we told how she confidently impressed with her enviable physique in Knix lingerie on Ashley Graham’s Instagram Stories.

Both gals posed in pieces from the collection.

Karlie was seen wearing a white ribbed bra from Knix, along with a white button-down shirt and black trousers that accentuated her tight abs.

Speaking about the bra, Karlie said, “It’s soo cute!” as well as calling it “light” and “flattering.”

She turned to Ashley and said, “Thank you for this!,” with the plus-sized model replying, “you look hot.”

Ashley herself wore a black bodysuit, and green trousers over it, her curves sizzling.

She tagged Karlie in the Instagram Story, and wrote, “friends who wear @Knix together stay together,” tagging Karlie between 2 hearts.

In a second video she wrote, @Karliekloss looking GORGEOUS in my Knix collection,” along with a heart eyes emoji.

Of Ashley’s collaboration on their website, Knix writes, “Introducing the collaboration of the year. Choose between the sheer sexiness of The Mesh Collection. Or slip into the luxe softness of The Modal Collection. Or go for both! We’re here for whatever makes you feel sexy, comfy, and seen.”