Karlie Kloss stuns in lacy green dress for Paris Fashion Week

Karlie Kloss rocked a green lace dress for Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Karlie Kloss looks incredible in a fitting dark green dress.

The model attended Victoria Beckham’s fashion show for Paris Fashion Week.

She wore a lace olive green dress with thin straps and a deep v-neck.

The dress has a crocodile-like texture and a contrasting sheer black side on the back.

She paired the look with black strappy heels and a matching mini bag.

From her empowering suit looks to her lingerie looks, Karlie is known for her fashionable outfits.

She was accompanied by friend and iconic fashion editor Derek Blasberg, who wore a chic black turtleneck and a cream blazer.

Pic credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Karlie Kloss’s recent fashion looks

She recently hit the runway for her friend and designer Christopher John Rogers for his recent resort collection. And she looked absolutely incredible.

She captioned the runway look with the words: “magic last night with @christopherjohnrogers 💙 an honor to open for such a talented & kind soul. I’m in awe of this young team and what they’ve already accomplished. from the CFDA to this…. sky’s the limit. thank you for having me.💫”

The fashionista wore a striking blue winter coat with matching wide blue pants underneath.

She paired it with a turtleneck sweater and blue stiletto heels.

She rocked the look with a slicked-back bun and a dewy look.

The model’s most recent look was for the LOEWE’s collection show for Paris Fashion Week. She wore a tight cream-colored dress with a sheer black glove.

The main view of the look is the hands. Two black hands are painted across the dress, giving the outfit a dramatic and chic illusion.

She paired the look with black heels, a thin golden necklace, and oversized brown sunglasses.

Karlie Kloss celebrates graduates

Karlie created Kode with Klossy, a nonprofit coding club for girls, back in 2015.

Recently, she celebrated the recent scholars of the group, and she did it in style.

She celebrated their graduation with a post that said: My ideal Tuesday, “cheering on @kodewithklossy scholars while they present their very own apps on the big screen at @apple. Is there a better way to kick off our camps for summer 2022? It was such an honor to chat with past scholars + Tim Cook. PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT!”

She stunned in a lavender suit and bell bottom pants.

The model paired the look with a white top underneath, gold jewelry, and low open-toed white heels.