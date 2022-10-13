Karlie Kloss stuns braless in backless dress

Karlie Kloss goes braless in a sequin dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laura Farr/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss shimmered as she danced braless in a backless dress.

The American model channeled the 1970s in a sparkling light brown outfit Wednesday.

The halter-style dress featured a large gold chain around the neck. Karlie wore small, simple gold hoops that perfectly matched the look.

The supermodel teased fans with a hair flip in a video before revealing her backless dress. Karlie’s dress plunged low in the back and showed off her toned physique.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore her long brown hair down and parted to the side for a sleek look. Her sparkling light brown eyeshadow matched her outfit impeccably.

Karlie added a pop of color to her look with some bright red lipstick.

Karlie Kloss danced the night away

Karlie looked ready to disco in her sequined look. She smiled and did a little dance in the video for her millions of fans.

It was all part of the 30-year-old model showing her dedication and love for a good theme.

Karlie’s gorgeous outfit was in celebration of W Magazine’s 1972-themed birthday party. The iconic fashion, art, and entertainment magazine has been in print for half a century.

The mom of one had the honor of being on the cover of one of the publication’s special 50th Anniversary Issues.

Pic credit: @wmag/Instagram

The supermodel smiled wide and balanced on a cotton cloud for the cover shot.

Karlie looked barefoot business chic. She wore wide-legged brown pants and a white shirt under a long white trench coat.

She wore her hair pulled up in a tight bun and posed with both arms out against a brick background.

Karlie Kloss stays busy post-Paris Fashion Week

The 30-year-old model recently shimmered in another dress during Paris Fashion Week. She shone just as brightly in silver as she did in gold.

Karlie shared a 10-second video highlighting some of her favorite looks from her busy week.

The supermodel blew her followers a kiss before sharing some insider shots of her wearing everything from baggy cargo pants to an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Karlie was seen getting glam in a bathrobe, strutting her stuff on the runway, and casually walking the streets of Paris.

She’s been modeling professionally for 14 years now, and it certainly shows.

Whether the supermodel is walking the runway, working out in a sports bra, or posing before a 1970s-themed party, Karlie always brings it.