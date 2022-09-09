Karlie Kloss shows off figure in tight sparkly dress

Karlie Kloss’s red lips make her eyes pop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/Admedia

Karlie Kloss shows off her fantastic figure in a tight sparkly dress.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel shared a fantastic set of pictures to celebrate her 30th birthday party with her followers.

Although her birthday was last month, that doesn’t mean celebrations must stop, right?

Kloss was seen on a green sparkly dress, with a pronounced v-neck.

She definitely shows off that magazine-worthy face and body of hers with the dress sinching on her waist.

Her long brown hair is in a tight ponytail, giving her that snatched sophisticated look.

Karlie Kloss celebrates her 30th birthday

Turning thirty is quite an accomplishment in life, right?

It means a new period and chapter of your life are starting. But thirty seems to be just another number for the American model.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared this post with her 11.1 million followers on Instagram.

The celebration took place at the Torrisi restaurant in New York and had some very A-list group of friends attending like Kate Hudson, Irina Shyak, and Christy Turlington.

Kloss’s career just seems to get better and better. The model was declared by Vogue Paris as one of the top 31 models of the 2000s when she was just 17 years old. Now, that’s an accomplishment!

After that, Kloss became a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2013 until 2015. And by 2019, she had appeared in not one, not two, but 40 international Vogue covers.

What happened between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift?

Karlie Kloss has been linked a lot in the past to superstar, Taylor Swift.

The two of them used to be really good friends, best friends even. But one day, fans started speculating about their friendship, and if it was still ongoing.

The friendship began back in 2012 when swift sat down with Vogue and spotted a photo of Kloss and exclaimed, “I love Karlie Kloss. I want to bake cookies with her!”

However, for the public, the two of them were only publicly spotted until the next year when Swift performed in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Kloss modeled. The friendship continued perfectly until 2018, that’s when rumors began.

On August 2019, Swift failed to attend Kloss’s wedding to Joshua Kushner. The first one conflicted with Swift’s Reputation Tour and on the second one, Kloss had some guests, Katy Perry and Scooter Braun, who were not (and one is still not) on good terms with the singer.

More recently, in 2021, Swift released two deluxe tracks for her album Folklore, and fans quickly noted there might be a lyric that talks about her friendship with Kloss. Swift sings, “When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed/Not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught.”

Swift hasn’t said anything about the current status of the friendship, and neither has Kloss.