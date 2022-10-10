Karlie Kloss shines in skintight sparkly dress

Karlie Kloss’s green eyes dazzle for the camera and her lips pop with a bright red lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss is one of the most famous American fashion models of her generation.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled for the brand from 2013 to 2015, even walking the runway while her former best friend Taylor Swift was performing.

Without a doubt, her fashion sense is unmatched and probably one of the reasons why she is where she is in the modeling industry.

Like many other celebrities, Kloss was in the city of love attending numerous events at Paris Fashion Week.

She recently stunned by wearing a skintight silver dress with long sleeves that she accessorized with a black handbag and a bright red lip for contrast.

Her signature blond hair is now brown making her look incredibly sophisticated.

Karlie Kloss poses next to Kaia Gerber in black mini dress

The model shared a lot of pictures during her time in Paris on her social media to show her followers what an amazing time she had.

She can be seen wearing a black suit jacket showing off her incredibly long legs as she is being carried on a hotel room service table. She accessorized this look with a pair of black sunglasses and a small black shoulder bag.

In another picture, Kloss posed next to the Eiffel Tower which was shining at night in a black silk slip dress with lace details on the top as well as a low v-neck and back.

She even posed next to Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber on the street, wearing a plunging black mini dress with a squared cut-out on the chest.

Karlie Kloss and her modeling career

Karlie Kloss is one of the most successful models at 30 years old.

But her career started when she was just 13 when she was discovered at a local benefit runway show. One year later Elite Model Management’s New York office signed her.

Now it has been 17 years of a big career in the fashion industry and she has 43 Vogue covers to prove what a big name she made for herself. Kloss talked with The Wall Street Journal about her career, as well as other personal things of her life.

She stated that she has learned some hard truths throughout the years by saying, “As a young model, your worth, your success or failure is based on the opinions of others about you. And you don’t have control over that.”

Despite what anyone says, she has countless campaigns for big brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Victoria’s Secret, among many more. It is safe to say she is doing pretty well.