Karlie Kloss is stunning in both a minidress and sweats as she shares “the usual” with fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss showed she can rock both a minidress and sweats with a photo dump of her life.

The 30-year-old model stunned with a leggy reveal in her first picture. She posed in a black minidress with matching black stiletto-heeled pointed-toe pumps.

Additionally, the background of her photo made the shot pop as she stood on a reflective blue floor with a rainbow assortment of balloons plastered to the walls and ceiling.

Kloss followed up with a more casual photo that saw her in a long-sleeved plunging polka dot minidress as she leaned against a wall and checked her phone.

She wore her hair in a messy bun and paired her minidress with another pair of pointed-toe shoes.

A second photo also caught her in the same polka dot minidress as she posed alongside Vogue’s former creative director at large, Grace Coddington, and British Vogue editor-in-chief, Edward Kobina Enninful OBE.

Karlie Kloss looked stunning for “the usual”

Kloss dazzled in all of the shots of her usual routine. For one of the photos, she posed outdoors against a black fence in a nude-colored turtleneck long-sleeved sweater with a matching skirt.

Another seemed to show her after attending an event as she posed in the back of a car with her outfit looking a bit out of control as she shrugged at the camera.

One of the photos was snapped in black and white and saw her in a stunningly elegant, formfitting white gown. She posed with fellow models Ashley Graham and Coco Rocha for the picture.

The photo dump also included some casual looks as she gave viewers a peek of her life with her husband Joshua Kushner and their son Levi. One adorable photo captured Kushner and Levi from behind as they enjoyed a walk together.

In another sweet photo, Kloss shared a close-up shot of Levi’s tiny hand grasping one of her fingers.

Additionally, Kloss also captured a bit of her leisure time in her photos. One showed her video chatting with a friend and organizing her Fantasy Football draft, while another showed her enjoying some fries and a diet coke.

Kloss celebrated anniversary with Kushner

Just days before giving fans a look at her daily routine with her photo dump, Kloss celebrated her fourth anniversary with Kushner.

Kloss marked the occasion with a throwback video of their wedding. She paired the video with a simple caption that read, “Love you more every day happy four years JK.”

The video captured a few seconds of a magical wedding photoshoot between Kloss and Kushner.

Kloss looked stunning in a billowy white veil and a gorgeous long-sleeved wedding gown with elegant lace embroidery. She finished her look by styling her blond hair into a sleek bun and holding a small bouquet of flowers.

Kushner, meanwhile, wore a simple black tuxedo with a black bowtie and white button-down shirt.

The throwback clip sees Kushner looking stunned as he approaches Kloss and the two affectionately embrace. Four years later, their relationship seems to be going strong as Kloss reminisces about their wedding day and enjoys her usual routine with Kushner and Levi.