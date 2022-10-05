Karlie Kloss in thigh skimming LBD is ‘all dolled up’

Karlie Kloss at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The Grill Room. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

One of the most important fashion staples all women should have in their closets is a little black dress.

Having the perfect little black dress is ideal for so many different possible occasions, from date nights to office parties.

It’s obvious that Karlie Kloss got the memo about having a classy LBD piece ready and available.

Although little black dresses can be thought of as super simple, she recently pulled one off in her dazzling way.

Karlie’s professional modeling career goes a long way in terms of her beautiful poses and makeup choices, which are often seen on social media.

Her latest look in a little black dress simply cannot be ignored.

Karlie Kloss is all dolled up in Givenchy

When celebrities post pictures wearing pieces created by popular designers, they typically tend to give credit where credit is due.

Karlie shared a series of gorgeous pictures wearing a little black dress designed by none other than Givenchy.

She was sure to tag the beloved fashion designer, who has worked with countless other models and style icons over the years.

The thigh-skimming black dress is short enough to show off her legs without revealing too much.

The dress comes with a wide cutout placed above Karlie’s chest, revealing a bit of skin beneath her neck.

It also has a clasp at the top that comes together and resembles a choker necklace.

In the gorgeous black-and-white photos, Karlie’s dark hair is parted in the middle and tucked behind her ears.

She’s wearing minimal jewelry with just one visible ring and a pair of small hoop earrings on her ears.

Her clean-cut makeup is totally on point, with darkened eyebrows, black eyeliner, and dramatic lipstick.

As always, Karlie’s high cheekbones look absolutely exquisite at every angle.

Karlie Kloss’s dress choices are always different and creative

Karlie totally dominates when it comes to rocking a little black dress, but she also knows how to switch things up.

In a separate Instagram post, she shared a different look that happened to be just as attractive and beautiful.

Karlie’s dark green dress was covered in an intricate pattern resembling a snake’s scales.

The dark green dress had black lace trim around her chest and sides.

She wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle once again in loose waves.

Her makeup for the day was simple yet sophisticated, with orange-colored lipstick, orange-tinted blush, and brown eyeliner.