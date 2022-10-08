Karlie Kloss in plunging gown channels Blake Lively

Karlie Kloss channels Blake Lively in a plunging gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ZZ/Rothschild Media/StarMaxWorldwide

Karlie Kloss channeled Blake Lively as she posed in a plunging black gown.

The 30-year-old American model tried to stun like the glamorous actress, Lively. She even called upon Lively in the caption to see if she was modeling the right way.

Kloss looked stunning in a plunging black gown with off-the-shoulder short sleeves.

The gown hugged and accentuated Kloss’ toned, tall figure beautifully and featured a deep u-neck.

Kloss paired the glamorous dress with an equally charming, bejeweled necklace and matching diamond-shaped dangle earrings.

She chose to wear her long, layered hair loose and tossed it back as she struck various poses.

Kloss channeled Lively well as she shot her short video in her plunging gown on her balcony.

She even shot the video with the sound of Gossip Girls’ opening theme. This explains why she questioned Lively if she was modeling to the sound well, as Lively starred in Gossip Girl from 2007 – 2012.

Kloss has been a steadily rising figure in the modeling world since she was just 14 years old.

She started modeling for Teen Vogue and Abercrombie Kids but steadily rose to become an exclusive for some of the biggest fashion brands, such as Calvin Klein.

In addition to being stunningly gorgeous, Kloss also boasts a brilliant mind. She is a computer programmer and created her “Kode with Klossy” camp to encourage girls interested in STEM.

In addition to her modeling and computer programming, she is also a wife and mother. She married Joshua Kushner in 2018 and welcomed her son, Levi, in 2021.

Kloss looked unphased after Kayne’s rant against her husband

Kloss looked both stunning and wholly unphased in her video, which is a bit significant considering her post comes shortly after her husband was targeted in a rant from Kanye West.

Through her marriage to Joshua, Kloss is connected to Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump. Though a supporter of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, Kloss’ ties to the Trump family can sometimes draw attention away from her career.

However, this rant from Kanye wasn’t political or related to Trump. Instead, Kanye involved Joshua in his ongoing feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In the now-deleted bizarre Instagram post, West called out Joshua for investing in Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing line. West also dragged Kloss into his rant, asking how Joshua would feel if he owned 10% of Kloss’ undergarments clothing line behind Joshua’s back.

Kanye’s post was pretty unexpected, considering he was once friends with Jared.

However, Kloss seems unbothered by Kanye’s latest rant as she stunned in her plunging black dress.