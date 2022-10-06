Karlie Kloss in LBD and thigh high boots says ‘nothing can kill my vibe’

Karlie Kloss in a little black dress and thigh high boots says, “nothing can kill my vibe.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss said, “nothing can kill my vibe” as she posed in a little black dress and thigh-high boots while in Paris.

Kloss shared her unique get-up and confidence via a clip uploaded to social media.

The 30-year-old American model is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week where she recently walked the runway at the Stella McCartney show.

On October 6, 2022, Kloss took to TikTok to share with her followers a bit of what goes on in Paris off of the runway.

The short clip saw her kicking her legs and stating, “Nothing can kill my vibe,” as she half-danced and half-walked down a staircase. As she made her way down the stairs, viewers got a nice view of her simple little black dress hiding beneath a blue jacket and paired with shiny blue thigh-high boots.

While only a few seconds long, the clip was enough to show off her flawless long legs and how stunning she looks in royal blue.

Nothing can kill Karlie Kloss’ vibe as she dons a LBD in Paris

Her TikTok and unstoppable attitude took a comedic turn, though, when she proceeded to deadbolt herself out of her hotel room.

She was seen standing on her balcony in a fluffy blue blouse, reiterating that the only way into her room is through the balcony next door.

The model’s vibes weren’t killed though as she brushed off the lockout with a nonchalant statement of “just my luck.”

Kloss’ France adventure continues

Kloss’ TikTok is just the latest update on her adventures in France for Paris Fashion Week. She has been documenting her glamorous trip since the beginning of the week.

She kicked off her documentation on TikTok on October 2, 2022, in a stunning, skin-tight, white gown, paired with the caption, “Bonsoir.”

Next, she showed off the view from her balcony while wearing a gorgeous sleeveless dark green dress.

Fortunately, even in the midst of looking glamorous and fashionable, Kloss has also had some time to go sightseeing.

She posted a photo to Instagram of herself relishing the “city of the light” as she posed beside the famous Fontaine de la Concorde in the center of Paris. For the sightseeing, she wore an utterly gorgeous and unique dress that extended from her neck, all the way down to her toes and mimicked an abstract painting.

Kloss is enjoying her trip to France in immense style and fans are quite lucky to get to come along with her as she continues documenting Paris Fashion Week.

Her presence at Paris Fashion Week isn’t surprising as she has been a strong force in the modeling world since she was only 14.

She kicked off her career at 14, appearing on Teen Vogue and modeling for Abercrombie Kids in 2007. By the time she was 17, she made it to the list of top 30 models in the 2000s.

Kloss’ natural beauty and height, as well as her poise, confidence, and power, singled her out among others models as she graced countless runaways.

In addition to being a model, Kloss is also a computer programmer. She created a foundation called Kode with Klossy to aid young girls interested in the STEM field.

Whether walking the runway at a fashion show or just sharing her behind-the-scenes shots of Paris Fashion Week, Kloss never fails to stun her followers with her style and spirit.