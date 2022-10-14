Karlie Kloss is seen looking stunning on her way to a W magazine party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Karlie Kloss was seen looking glamorous as ever as she was getting ready for a night on the town.

The supermodel posed in front of the New York City skyline as the song, Dream a Little Dream of Me played in the background.

Karlie was in a gorgeous floor-length sequins dress. The shimmering number skimmed her body perfectly as it was gathered together by a chain necklace to create a halter neckline.

When Karlie turned, fans could admire the low-cut backless detail that made the dress look so chic. She finished the look with coordinating gold strappy heels that wrapped around her ankles.

She kept the accessories simple with a ring and gold hoops.

However, the star of the show was her makeup. Karlie wore shimmery gold eyeshadow with a bold red lip to really channel her inner disco diva.

She darkened her hair and wore it in deep waves to add another romantic element to the look.

Karlie Kloss had a great time at the W Magazine 50th Anniversary party

Many Celebrities, including Karlie, came out to celebrate W Magazine’s 50th anniversary. The party was hosted by Editor in Chief of the magazine, Sara Moonves. The theme was disco, a nod to the grand opening of the magazine in 1972. Everyone came to the event dressed on theme as they arrived at New York’s famous Shun Lee restaurant.

Karlie Kloss was one of the models featured in their 50th-anniversary issue, alongside Grace Burns, Christy Turlington, and Anok Yai.

To entertain the guests, the party featured classic 1970s songs as well as modern hits to set the vibe for the night. Much to everyone’s surprise, the DJ closed the night with Beyonce’s album, Renaissance, reportedly a favorite among the W editors.

Karlie Kloss has been modeling since she was 15 years old

Karlie is really a veteran in the fashion industry. According to Who What Wear, by the end of her freshman year, she had already booked her first show. The W cover star admitted that modeling made it feel like she had a double life. When describing her high school experience, she equated it to the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

She said, “I really had this dual life: I was this quiet nerd, and because there was no social media, no one knew about this other part of my double life of being a global fashion model traveling to Milan and Paris and having an apartment in New York.”

Karlie was luckily able to have a sense of normalcy in high school which was able to keep her grounded throughout her career.