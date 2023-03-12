The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 concluded last Sunday, and original cast member Karen Huger headed south after completing another successful year.

Since October, viewers have received a new episode of RHOP on Sundays. Although fans won’t get a new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac for quite some time, Karen shared new content for those who need a Bravo fix.

Karen has delivered storyline after storyline as one of the most well-liked people in her franchise. Now, the mother of two has the chance to let her hair down and relax.

The Surry County ambassador jetted to Belize, where she promptly shared new content from her exciting adventure.

The Grande Dame’s most recent post, shared with her 535,000 Instagram followers, could break the internet.

The wife of Ray Huger has less than two months left in her fifties, and she is clearly making the most of it.

Karen Huger strikes a pose in sunny Belize

The 59-year-old looked youthful and fierce as she struck a pose wearing a white two-piece and a smile. She wore a blue cover-up over her bikini, and the light material moved with the sea breeze.

Karen stood on a balcony, with heels adding length to her slender frame.

The vantage point allowed fans to see the Belizean coast in all its glory.

Palm trees and blue skies decorated the backdrop, creating a stunning visual. The reality television star’s blonde hair blew in the wind, with curls brushing against her famous face.

Karen’s caption read, “Sun and fun! 💕#ladamebykh #rhop.”

Just days before the bikini post, Karen was doing her promotional duties, with appearances for the Bravo show that made her a household name.

Karen Huger’s growing La’ Dame empire

Karen has used her platform to launch multiple businesses in the home goods space.

She chose La’ Dame as the name for her products, which began with a fragrance. The Potomac star quickly moved to candles, documenting the transition on the reality show.

Over the winter, Karen launched Bohemian Fire, a three-wick candle just in time for holidays.

Karen highlighted the unique qualities of the candle with a stunning video featuring her beautiful product.

As Karen revealed in a caption accompanying the post, her candle has 90 hours of burn time.

She wrote, “You ask for more, so here is 4! La’Dame Bohemian Fire 3 Wick Encore has arrived for the Holiday’s ‘The Golden Hour Bohemian Fire 4 Wick 40 oz. Candle’ has 90 hours of luxurious, sensually burning time! The alluring scent of the 40 ounce Bohemian Fire 4 Wick Candle makes memories come alive.”

Fans can purchase La’ Dame by KH 3-Wick Candle Bohemian Fire for $41 on Karen’s website.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.