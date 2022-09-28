Karen Gillan goes casual in tight jeans for NYC coffee run

Karen Gillan has been out to get some coffee in NYC. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Karen Gillan has been spotted rocking the casual look as she nipped out on a coffee run in New York City.

The 34-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star looked amazing as she appeared to be taking a casual stroll down the sidewalk.

Karen donned a loose-fitting purply cozy soft woolly sweater. The garment was loosely knitted with baggy arms and looked ideal for fall weather.

On the bottom half, Karen wore a pair of skinny jeans with some Doc Martens boots, which really highlighted her super-toned legs.

Her long reddish hair looked natural as it flowed over her shoulders.

And she topped off the laidback look with a navy-colored baseball bat.

Pic credit: Backgrid

When not on a coffee run, Karen has been busy reprising her role as Nebula in this summer’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and she’s all set to do the same in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out next year.

The Doctor Who actress recently spoke about how she chooses a role, and it’s perhaps a little surprising. Speaking to Women’s Heath, Karen explained that she studies the psyche of a potential character and asks four questions.

Who are they? What motivates them? What hurt have they experienced? And finally, she asks herself if she wants to experience the character’s pain. If she does, then she takes on the role.

Karen Gillan has an unusual method for dealing with anxiety

In the candid interview with Women’s Health, Karen also spoke about her own battle with anxiety. She admitted that the condition sometimes keeps her awake at night and that it has gotten worse since becoming famous.

The Jumanji star explained, “Some days I don’t feel anxious at all; then others, I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. This is insane. This is a big, huge movie and I have to do this in front of people. There’s no way.’ I literally think I can’t do it.”

But it turns out Karen has been reading psychology essays in her free time, and she’s now come up with a technique to help deal with it. She claims that the secret is to let the anxiety in, focus on her fears, and learn to live with them rather than suppress them.

“With anxiety, our instinctive response is to suppress it and tell yourself not to be scared and to stop feeling it,” she explained.

Could Karen Gillan be the next James Bond?

In other Karen Gillan news, it was recently suggested that she might follow fellow Scottish actor Sean Connery in playing James Bond. The Scotsman newspaper has produced a shortlist of female actors who could take on James Bond’s role in His (‘his’ because it’s King Charles now) Majesty’s Secret Service.

Apart from Karen, other stars included on the list were Lashana Lynch, who actually took on the role of 007 in No Time To Die, and T’nia Miller from The Haunting of Bly Manor.