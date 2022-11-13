Kara Del Toro looked stunning in a nude minidress. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro looked fabulous as she chose an all-nude palette for an evening out.

The stunning 27-year-old turned heads as she stepped out in a skintight minidress which showed off her enviable figure.

The nude dress had thin spaghetti straps and a scoop neckline that plunged to reveal Kara’s sun-kissed chest.

It hugged her curves tight before the hem stopped high on her thighs to show off her gorgeous long tanned legs.

Her legs disappeared into some knee-high suede boots, which complemented the minidress perfectly.

The blonde bombshell looked elegant as she layered the short dress with a long wool coat, that she wore unbuttoned and over her shoulder.

Kara’s long blonde locks were styled with a beautiful wave and fell behind her shoulders as she ran a hand through her tresses in the snap.

Her makeup was on point as always, rocking a false eyelash with some smoked-out eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The stunner accessorized the look with a small brown woven purse, some gold hoop earrings, and a bright red manicure.

Kara later revealed on her socials that the minidress she was wearing was from Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims.

She shared a photo to her Instagram Stories wearing the outfit alongside a bright white smile, where she wrote, “My uniform @skims.”

Kara Del Toro shares hair tips for Coco & Eve

Kara is known for her incredible fashion shots as she regularly partners with brands such as Fashion Nova and Boohoo, but she also likes to share snippets of her skincare and beauty routines with her 1.8 million followers.

She recently partnered with the popular haircare brand Coco & Eve to show off an easy hairstyle for the upcoming party season.

Using the products in the video, she took herself from looking barefaced and casual to curly and ready-to-party with just a click of her fingers.

The clip then showed Kara start with the Coco & Eve Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque and work it into wet hair from the ends.

She then appeared post-blow dry with silky smooth locks and began applying the Coco & Eve Miracle Hair Elixir.

Kara worked it through her ends before taking a curling iron and she began creating beautiful curls around her head.

With a head full of bouncy curls, she then took a section of hair and tied it together on top before twisting it underneath itself once.

She then took a larger section of hair and secured it with a hair tie, before looping it through the first section of hair to create a half-up half-down ponytail with lots of volume.

Kara left two face-framing sections hanging loose at the front and she got to work applying some bold red lipstick and a gorgeous satin red dress.

Suddenly, she was festive and ready to party with a cute hairstyle to boot.

She captioned her post, “Easy party hairstyle idea using @cocoandeve silk hair set #cocoandeve ♥️✨.”

Kara Del Toro reveals her skincare favorites

The Texas-born beauty also shared some of her fave skincare products with fans after a follower asked her to drop her skincare routine via an Instagram Story.

The model responded with a photo of some of her favorite items including products from Murad, Elemis, Sisley, and Miranda Kerr’s skincare brand, Kora.

She posted text with the Story that read, “Some of my favorites.”

The items were well-used with some of the items having only a little amount of product remaining in the packaging.

Her dedicated skin routine is clearly a hit as she continues to look radiant in all of her social media shares.