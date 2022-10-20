Kara del Toro stunned in a matching furry crop top and skirt. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara del Toro stunned as she donned a matching crop top and skirt for a mirror selfie.

The 29-year-old model showed off her toned abs in the furry two-piece set. For the top part of her outfit, she donned a plunging nude-colored crop top with two buttons down the front.

The neck and sleeves of her crop top were lined with fur. Meanwhile, she matched her furry top with a formfitting, nude-colored miniskirt.

Del Toro’s theme carried over to her nude-colored, patterned boots. The high-heeled boots reached just below her knees and paired nicely with her outfit.

In addition to her outfit, she wore a gold ring on each hand and gold hoops in her ears.

She kept her make-up minimal and left her hair loose for the photos as she posed in front of the mirror with one hand clutching her phone.

Del Toro posed with her phone covering her face for her first mirror selfie in her stunning matching nude crop top and skirt.

She quizzed her followers with a caption asking, “Where am I wearing this?”

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

In the second photo, she snapped a mirror selfie from the side that showed off her face and her knee-high boots.

Pic credit: @karajewell/Instagram

Del Toro frequently shares her latest fashion outfits with her nearly 2 million followers on Instagram. The social media sensation boasts another 1.5 million followers on her TikTok account.

She rose to fame through her modeling career as she appeared in numerous fashion shows such as Beach Bunny 2018 Swim and Lounge Swimwear Bikini Fashion Show.

Del Toro has also signed with the private modeling agency Elite Model Management.

She continues to advance in her career as she manages her social media accounts, models, and serves as the brand ambassador of Bali Body.

Del Toro’s ‘no makeup’ makeup routine

In addition to showing off her furry, nude matching crop top and skirt, Del Toro also took to Instagram to share her “no makeup” makeup routine.

Her “no makeup” routine includes her skincare routine that makes her face truly pop. She shared her routine in a short video demonstrating her use of Elemis skincare products.

Del Toro kept her look simple for the video, going makeup free with her hair loose and donning a busty sleeveless top.

Her routine consisted of several oils, primers, and moisturizers to start with. Del Toro showed how these products gave her skin a smooth glow.

She also dabbed on some concealer and bronzer, gelled her eyebrows, and finished off with a facial mist to finish her impressive “no makeup” makeup look.

Whether she’s posing for mirror selfies in a two-piece outfit or giving a make-up tutorial, Del Toro always manages to stun.