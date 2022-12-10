Kara Del Toro showed off her figure for a lingerie shoot. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Stunning model Kara Del Toro showed off her incredible figure as she undertook a photoshoot for a Lounge Underwear campaign.

She shared a sneak peek of one of the looks by snapping a mirror selfie while on location.

The 29-year-old Texan beauty wore a stunning black lingerie set to share the candid photo, showing off her insane figure as she did so.

Kara wore a triangle set from the brand that featured silver hardware on the straps and a thick body-hugging band printed with the brand logo.

The soft fabric plunged into a deep v-shape, showcasing the model and influencer’s voluptuous curves.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bottoms she wore matched the top perfectly, mirroring the triangle shape of the bra and featuring the same logo-branded waistband.

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

She faced the mirror straight-on, one hand holding up her phone and the other placed just below her incredibly toned midriff.

Her long blonde locks were swept over to one side and held a gorgeous loose curl cascading over her left shoulder.

The model’s suntanned skin popped against the contrasting white marble and stark white walls that surrounded her in the background.

She looked stunning modeling the sustainable lingerie set that can be bought from the Lounge website.

Kara wore the Bamboo Triangle Bra and Thong Set in Black, priced at $45.

Kara Del Toro promotes skincare for Bali Body

Kara regularly shares her skincare secrets with fans as she partners with multiple luxury brands to promote their products.

She recently partnered with Bali Body, an Australian Self-Tan and Skincare brand that produces 100% vegan and cruelty-free products.

Kara was showing off her glowing and hydrated skin that she achieved by using products from the brand.

The stunning blonde took the Bali Body Vitamin D Serum and gently rubbed it into her face, allowing her skin to drink up the product.

Next, she applied some of the brand’s Brightening Eye Serum to her under-eye area, tapping the serum in gently.

Next came some Pro-Collagen Cream followed by a final application of some Hydrating Skin Shield.

The end result was a fabulous glowing complexion that Kara showed off in the beaming sunlight.

She wrote in the caption, “Glowing, hydrated & completely obsessed with @balibody new skincare range #balibody.”

Kara Del Toro shows off legs in silky miniskirt

Fashionista Kara proved she dresses exceptionally well as she shared another stunning outfit with fans.

She put together a neutral outfit and added a pop of color and contrast by donning a dark-gray miniskirt.

Kara paired the short skirt with a camel-colored sweater and knee-high boots for a chic fall inspired outfit.

Her toned legs were showcased by the skirt and boots, which she modeled from an unknown location.

To accessorize, the model opted for a Celine Triomphe Canvas purse, gold earrings, gold-rimmed glasses and a cup of coffee to get her caffeine fix.

Her signature loose curls were swapped in favor of a sleek straight style in the snap which she shared with her 1.8 million followers.