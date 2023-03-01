Kara Del Toro enjoyed a private moment alone as she tried on some bras and underwear, but of course, she invited followers along for the big reveal.

The influencer, who boasts 1.8 million Instagram followers, posed for a couple of mirror selfies as she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a Lounge Underwear photo shoot.

She looked tanned, toned, and ready to go as she posed in front of the pure white walls of a bathroom, looking like she was on a Mexican holiday.

While photoshoots can be chaotic and busy, Kara had a moment to herself to share the newest Lounge Underwear looks with her fans.

She wore a simple black matching bra and underwear from the brand, which is called Your Everyday T-Shirt Bra & Thong/Briefs Set, and cost $45.

Despite the simple look of the set, Kara made it her own by jutting out her hip and posing in a flattering angle that showed off her hourglass curves. Basically, she proved a simple bra and underwear can be made to look sexy with a little bit of confidence.

On top of the photo, she tagged the Lounge Underwear brand and wrote, “Shoot day.”

Kara Del Toro stunned in a black bra and underwear set from Lounge Underwear. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro shared behind-the-scenes shots from her Lounge Underwear photoshoot

She shared a second shot in a much comfier-looking bra and underwear that was a beige color and featured bottoms that were thicker and had an elastic band on the top.

She appeared to be wearing the Ultra Comfort Ribbed T-Shirt Bra & Thong Set in the color Latte which costs $35. If you look hard enough, you can even spot Kara on the Lounge Underwear website.

Kara Del Toro took a behind-the-scenes shot from her Lounge Underwear photoshoot. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

The brand recently added several new lingerie sets to its site, all of which are in bright, romantic colors.

One of the newest additions is the Cherish Balcony Bra & G-string Set in the color Maroon, though it looks like a bright red.

It’s a bra and underwear in a silky material with small cut-outs along the cups and a thong bottom. There are even little gold jewels hanging in the center of the bra and underwear, which cost $50.

Kara is also a big fan of the intimates brand Yamamay

Lounge Underwear isn’t the only intimates brand Kara has been endorsing, having shared a recent try-on video from Yamamay just a few days ago.

She tried on several products from the brand, including a simple bra and underwear, over which she threw a button-down shirt.

Kara later tried a white sweater with a nude pair of underwear that appeared to be an incredibly comfy stretchy material and wore a silky beige bra and underwear under white lounge clothes.

It looked like a video proving bras and underwear can certainly be worn at home or while lounging around the house if they are comfortable enough.

She captioned the clip, “Cozy at home in @yamamayofficial 🤍.”

The brand has everything from intimates and bras for women to men’s and kid’s apparel as well.

They recently added a whopping 50 new items to their 70% off sale, which is going on now.

Keep an eye on Kara’s Instagram page for more intimates and apparel inspiration.