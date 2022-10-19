Kara Del Toro rocks a braless look in a black crop top that shows off her toned abs. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Model Kara Del Toro looked absolutely stunning as she snapped a quick selfie on Tuesday morning.

The Texas-born model went for an all-natural makeup look as she posed in the mirror, keeping most of her face visible behind her phone.

Her outfit featured a white skirt and a black crop top that was held together with some loose clips. The top featured sheer long sleeves and a large, open neckline that met with a thin strand of fabric at the base of her neck.

She accessorized the look with some gold earrings and a dainty gold ring that highlighted her perfectly manicured nails.

Her long locks flowed over her shoulders as he kept them out of her face and showed off a bit of the shiny highlight on her cheeks.

She shared the snap to her Instagram Stories, simply writing, “Morning [white heart emoji],” in the top right corner of the post.

Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara recently returned home from a trip to Mexico, where she highlighted her toned abs even more as she hit the beach in a tiny bikini.

Kara Del Toro sizzles in strapless pink bikini

Earlier this month, Kara shared some snaps from the beach, which included a gorgeous view of herself and the scenery around her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model posed in the shallowest end of the ocean’s tide, showing off her summer tan and her toned physique.

She wore a tiny pink bikini that complemented her tan nicely. The bikini top was strapless and held together in the middle with a large orange rectangle, while the bottoms featured high sides.

Behind her, the sky was a perfect blue with just a few clouds making an appearance, and the ocean water was a beautiful shade of blue-green.

Though she frequently shares stunning pictures from all her travel destinations, she recently admitted that sometimes taking photos in certain places feels a bit embarrassing.

Kara Del Toro in white crop top for cafe photos

Kara has been traveling a lot this year and took to her Instagram earlier this week to share some snaps from a cafe in Paris.

She looked stunning with her long hair sleekly pulled back as she donned some light makeup.

She wore a stringy white crop top and accessorized with some gold earrings, a gold necklace, and a ring.

The four pictures showed her sitting outside with a roll in front of her and a glass of water as she posed for the shots.

She wrote, “Anyone else feel massively embarrassed while trying to take cafe pics in Paris or is it just me?” with an upside-down smiley face emoji.

Embarrassed or not, Kara looks incredible no matter where she is.