Kara Del Toro oozed elegance as she donned a black gown for a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth event. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Stunning model Kara Del Toro dazzled as she stepped out in a breathtaking gown to celebrate amazing women at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Many famous women were in attendance, including Camila Cabello and Dame Helen Mirren.

Model and influencer Kara took the red carpet by storm, wearing a gorgeous black dress by London-based designer David Koma.

The statement dress featured a square neckline constructed of thick straps embellished with silver and black crystals.

A plunging v-shaped cutout section on the torso showed off Kara’s famous curves in the daring gown, which she paired with a set of mesh evening gloves.

According to the L’Oreal website, the event honors “everyday women inspiring others and creating positive change in their communities.”

Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID

The 29-year-old Texan beauty showed off her sunkissed complexion in the revealing LBD, thanks to a thigh-high slit on one side.

The slit featured a thick strap toward the top of Kara’s thigh, embellished with crystals to match the glitzy neckline.

Her blonde locks were styled in a chic updo, with a couple of wavy sections left hanging loose to frame the beauty’s face.

She paired the dress with peep-toe heels, silver hoops, and a glitzy silver choker necklace.

Kara wore the Crystal Embroidered Square Halter Neck Gown by David Koma, available on the FWRD website for $2,775.

Kara Del Toro glows with d’Alba Serum Spray

Kara loves to share her skincare secrets with her fans and recently shared how to get the “most glowy hydrated skin of your life.”

She partnered with Korean skincare brand d’Alba to promote their White Truffle First Spray Serum.

According to the brand website, the serum spray claims to be anti-aging and ultra-hydrating while improving moisture levels and elasticity.

Kara took the bottle and shook it to activate the natural plant oils and white truffle extract inside that she said helped to lock in moisture all day and prevent her skin from drying out.

She explained that the natural anti-oxidant ingredients help with fine lines and elasticity while adding “an insane glow” to her skin and enhancing her complexion.

The spray also doubles as a setting spray and can be used a number of ways.

Kara captioned her post, “The most glowing skin of my life this holiday season! With @dalba_global White Truffle First Spray Serum.”

The White Truffle First Spray Serum is available from the d’Alba website or from Amazon, priced at $35.

Kara Del Toro in all-black for Boohoo

Kara was back at it again promoting for one of her favorite fashion brands, Boohoo.

The stunning blonde rocked a chic all-black outfit that showed off her insane curves in a post promoting cyber Monday deals from the brand.

She wore a black net crop top with a figure-hugging skirt that showed off her jaw-dropping figure.

The top featured a cutout section on the torso which revealed Kara’s chest, while the cropped length showcased her toned midriff.

The post was a hit among her 1.8 million followers, with the post racking up over 14 thousand likes.