Kara Del Toro shows off amazing abs in denim. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Model and influencer Kara Del Toro loves to keep it fun and flirty on social media, and she never disappoints with the fashion she chooses.

The blonde stunner gets as skimpy as she wants on her own Instagram and TikTok because she gets to choose her content, unlike when she is modeling.

Because she goes by her own rules, Kara leaves little to the imagination and recently showed off her toned abs in a hot denim-on-denim look as she arched her back against the wall to show off her famous body.

Kara sported a light wash denim bustier to showcase her jaw-dropping curves and completed the ensemble with ultra low-rise denim bottoms with the waistline cut off to show off her midriff even more.

As she looked into the camera with a perfect pout, Kara’s long hair was in loose and wild waves, draped over her chest and arms, and her makeup look was soft and subtle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kara captioned the photo “Blue Jean baby,” a famous line from the 70’s Elton John song, Tiny Dancer.

Kara has a huge following on TikTok and Instagram

With 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million on TikTok, Kara keeps her social media looking top-notch and works hard to create new content for her loyal followers.

On TikTok, Kara shows her daily life and lets fans in on how she gets ready for the day with haircare, skincare, and makeup tutorials. She also has a YouTube channel where she posts much of the same content for those that don’t use social media.

For her Instagram posts, Kara has complete creative control, as opposed to her life when she is modeling. She uses social media to create her hair, makeup, and styling. That is her choice only. Fans love seeing her own personal and sexy style come out!

Kara Del Toro works with d’Alba skincare

Kara’s skin is always glowing and perfect, but she recently started a new skincare routine compliments of d’Alba skincare.

The Texas-born model posted a video telling her followers how to get “the most glowy hydrated skin of your life this holiday season.”

The clip showed Kara preparing d’Alba’s White Truffle First Spray Serum before spritzing the product over her face. The model chose to film her video during the golden hour when the sun is the most glowing and has the perfect light to capture stunning photos and videos, enhancing her glow even more.

The results were instant, and Kara said she could use the spray as a hydration booster, a makeup setting spray, or just for an added glow on her flawless skin.