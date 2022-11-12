Kara Del Toro looked amazing on her lucky car ride. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Fans don’t know where Kara Del Toro is going, but they know she is going to look amazing on arrival. While in her car, she posted a gorgeous photo she took for 11/11.

The social media model posed in a unique-looking dress. The gown had a black corset that was opaque around the bust. It had a low-cut neckline that flattered her perfectly. Around her waist was covered in sheer fabric that featured a light crisscross pattern.

Over the corset going into the skirt was an olive material. The material added a lot of texture to the dress, which created unique dimensions around her.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a bracelet and a few silver rings.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair down and let her loose curls cascade off her shoulders.

While her dress was elaborate, her makeup was very demure. She wore brown eyeshadow, deep blush, and nude lipstick.

Kara Del Toro’s NFT venture

What some people don’t realize is that Kara was one of the first models to sell an NFT of herself. When talking to Ocean Drive, she admitted that this project was so much fun for her. She told the publication that the ever-changing world of technology was exciting to watch in real time and that this direction was inevitable.

While talking to the publication, she explained that her excitement was what led her to NFTs, to begin with.

She said, “When I first heard about NFTs, I was super fascinated. Clubhouse is what really drew me in. I would tune into Clubhouse chats and loved the community involved in the NFT space. I wanted to use my NFT as a fun way to do creative directing and produce a piece of artwork that I could give a collector access to.”

Kara Del Toro gets flexible in neutrals

Kara Del Toro looked stunning just hanging out in her living room.

She posed on her couch wearing a beige minidress. The dress hugged every curve perfectly. It had long sleeves and thick vertical seams. The material was slightly see-through, showcasing her white underwear and bra. She paired her dress with grey suede boots.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a few rings.

The social media star wore her hair in gorgeous romantic curls.

For her makeup, she wore dark brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.