Kara Del Toro stuns braless in plunging dress to show off killer curves

Kara Del Toro’s face. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro has an important question for her fans and followers about which season of the year they prefer.

In a stunning series of photos she just shared, she asked everyone if they were “team summer or team fall?”

Being team summer might just mean enjoying warmer temperatures, hitting the beach, sipping on margaritas, and loving bikinis.

Being team fall might just mean you prefer temperatures that are a little cooler, colorful leaves on the ground, pumpkin spice lattes, and comfy sweaters.

Based on Kara’s most recent gorgeous set of pictures, it looks like she’s still ready to embrace the summer season –– even though fall has arrived.

The Instagram model is an absolute stunner in an all-white dress with the perfect hair, makeup, and accessories to match.

Kara Del Toro looks beautiful in a plunging white dress

White is an incredible color for Kara, and the dress she recently wore on social media proves that. The dress has a few cutout spaces to reveal a little extra skin on the sides of her stomach.

The fabric covering her chest area comes together in a lovely way with a string that ties into a bow. The plunging neckline and spaghetti straps leave little to the imagination for anyone checking out Kara’s pics.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized the look with a pair of large white earrings, a couple of rings, and a brown wicker purse as she posed for pics in front of outdoor seats and cabanas.

She wore her ombre blonde hair parted on the side in loose waves. Kara’s makeup looked simple and beachy with tinted eyebrows, lipstick, and blush.

Kara Del Toro has the perfect bikini body

When it comes to showing off her bikini body, Kara really has nothing to hide. That means it’s safe to assume she’s just fine wearing bikinis that don’t cover a lot of skin.

Based on the history of content she’s shared on social media, bikinis are a common staple when she’s picking out something to wear. In a group of pictures Kara posted earlier this fall, she wore a black two-piece bikini made with strings.

In all the shots, she looks comfortable in her body, posing with her hands either on her head or near her waist. In one of the images, she looks like she’s playing with her hair as it blows in the wind.

The little black bikini showed off enough skin to reveal Kara‘s flat abs, lean legs, toned arms, and busty chest. The only accessories she wore were a couple of rings to go along with her fresh face and wet hair.