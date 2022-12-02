Kara Del Toro shares a selfie with her followers in July 2022. Pic credit: Instagram.com/karajewelll

Kara Del Toro looked amazing as she stepped out in the Los Angeles sunshine this week.

The model and influencer wore an all-cream look, consisting of a miniskirt, a structured corset top, and a pair of heeled knee-high boots that showed off her long legs.

The standout piece of her outfit was a dark brown cord 70s style coat, trimmed in cream faux fur.

She accessorized with a white Balenciaga Le Cagole bag and a pair of retro rectangle sunglasses.

The 29-year-old held a cup of coffee as she struck different poses in the winter sunshine.

She posted a carousel of photos for her 1.8 million followers and captioned it simply, “Winter in LA ❄️.

Kara Del Toro shows off her gorgeous home

Kara bought her stunning Los Angeles home last year. Recently, she posted an Instagram Reel showing off the gorgeous interiors and details that she has included, making the place her own.

The video showed large arched windows with a balcony, overlooking an amazing view. There was a massive fluffy L-shaped sofa that resembled a cloud and a wooden dining table, adorned with candles.

The decor was all neutral, making the room a tranquil and calming place.

Kara revealed in the caption to go along with the video that she is excited and has many updates to her home currently underway.

She wrote, “My custom coffee table is being completed soon (I can’t wait to show you!) I’m having a custom table made for my staircase nook. I ordered the most stunning accent chair for the living room. I’m having the flooring in all of the bedrooms redone. Can’t wait to show you all the updates!”

Kara Del Toro works with d’Alba skincare

Kara’s skin always looks amazing, but she has recently leveled up her skincare routine thanks to d’Alba skincare.

She posted a video telling her followers how to get “the most glowy hydrated skin of your life this holiday season.” The clip showed Kara shaking up the brand’s White Truffle First Spray Serum before spritzing the product generously over her face. The model chose to film her video during golden hour, enhancing her glow even more!

The results were instant, and Kara explained that she used this spray as a hydration booster, a makeup setting spray, or just for an added glow!