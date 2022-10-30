Kara Del Toro stunned in head-to-toe black. Pic credit: @karajewelll/Instagram

Kara Del Toro was giving off futuristic vibes as she donned an all-black outfit for a fall day in October.

The stunning Texan beauty snapped a mirror selfie from her gorgeous home to show off her monochrome fit.

She wore a tight black crop top that was fastened by a single hook at her neck and then plunged into a large scoop cutout section which showed off the model’s stunning curves.

The top was then fastened by more hooks to the bottom, partially revealing her torso as it went, while the cropped length gave a glimpse at her toned midriff.

Kara paired her top with black pants and layered with a long black wool coat which featured a single gold button and some oversized pockets.

Her long blonde tresses were styled in a middle parting with a soft natural wave which she left to fall naturally over her shoulders.

Kara’s eye makeup couldn’t be seen as she donned a slick pair of black-rimmed sunglasses to complete her all-black outfit.

To accessorize, she wore a few gold rings on her perfectly manicured fingers, and she looped a classic black Triomphe purse by Celine over her arm, priced at $3,950.

She noted her resemblance to characters from the movie series The Matrix by writing on the Instagram Story post, “It’s giving matrix.”

Kara Del Toro shares ‘no makeup’ makeup routine using Elemis products

Kara has grown her Instagram following thanks to her fashion outfits and sizzling bikini snaps, but her fans are also interested in how she keeps her makeup and skin looking so good.

She recently shared some secrets as she revealed some of her favorite products are from luxury British skincare brand Elemis, who she has partnered with.

The stunning blonde went bare-faced on camera to take fans on her “no makeup” makeup journey from start to finish, which resulted in a gorgeous dewy look by the end.

She wished her fans a good morning and then dived right in, starting with the Elemis Superfood Facial Oil. A favorite product of Kara’s, she told fans she had been using it morning and night for over a year, leaving her skin hydrated, moisturized, and glowing.

Next, she used the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer, which she described as “the perfect primer underneath your makeup” due to its moisturizing quality and the highlighting glow it leaves behind.

Now that skin prep was sorted, she moved on to makeup products, starting with a light concealer which she placed a small amount in both corners of her eyes and blended out with a brush, giving her eyes a lift. She then took a large fluffy brush and applied some bronzer for a healthy dose of color before using her finger to apply some rosy cream blush on her cheekbones.

Next, she took a nude liner, outlined her lips, and filled her brows in with a pencil. Finally, she gelled her brows up to give them a fluffy effect before curling her lashes with an eyelash curler and then setting her efforts with the Elemis Superfood Kefir Tea Mist. The end result was stunning.

Fans approve of Kara Del Toro’s makeup tutorial

She ended the video by thanking fans for watching and asked, “What do you guys think?”

It was clear that the tutorial was a hit as thousands of fans left likes and comments on the video, including brand partner Elemis.

In awe of her work, they wrote, “I mean 😍😍😍.”

Fans were blown away by the model, too, praising her beauty and her step-by-step look.

Some fans were excited by the tutorial, writing, “Love it 🔥🔥🔥,” and, “Love this look!!” While others were left a little lost for words, simply saying, “Stunning 😍😍,” and, “Wow😍.”